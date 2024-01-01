Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor lead Mets infield

On the other hand, problems also arise at third base. The Mets did not strengthen the position in the offseason, leaving Batty, Mark Vientos, and Joey Wendle as their main options. In an ideal world for the organization, Batty would take over the position. But despite seeing plenty of chances last season, he hasn’t achieved it, leaving Vientos open to taking advantage and earning more playing time. The veteran Wendell, signed as a free agent, looks best as a utility player. No matter what happens with the youngsters, he will see action at the hot corner.