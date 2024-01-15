Pete Alonso hits first home run with NY Mets in 2024

pete alonso put in front of New York Mets With great respect.

This Wednesday, February 28 St. Louis Cardinals And New York Mets They face each other in the stadium Clover Park Of Port St. Lucie as part of the calendar spring training 2024, The New Yorkers arrived with a record of three wins and one loss. The Red Birds, meanwhile, did so with a 2-1 record.

new manager of mets, carlos mendozaKept most of their starting team in the lineup. pete alonso He was placed third in the order and first baseman on defense.

The game remained scoreless for the first three and a half innings. It was time to open at the end of the fourth episode pete alonso before reliever jojo romero, After fouling out against a 93.9 mph fastball, American he swung on one Changed Who remained in the center.

He hit a big hit into left field area. The ball immediately went over the fence. The ball came out of the woodwork at 100.9 MPH and traveled a distance of 372 feet. Home Run, Thus, he put forward mets One by one with zero marker.

this is the first home run pete alonso in actual spring training, In fact, he is breathing fire with the bat. He now has an offensive line of .667/.714/1.667 as a result of four hits in six at-bats. Additionally, he has three doubles and a home run in the form of an extra-base hit. He also debuted the RBI box.

He hit 14 home runs in his lifetime. spring training, Their highest number was in 2019, 2021 and 2023, a total of four. In terms of RBI, he has 43. His spring record in 2021 is 16.

Let’s see the hits.

Video of Pete Alonso’s home run with the New York Mets in spring training

mlb scores