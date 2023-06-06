Peter and Wanda go out for the last ice cream of the summer: “Who will continue the 76 year old Dina tradition?” (shots)

Peter and Wanda call it a day in December as the owners of Dina’s Creamery on Lindenley. “I am 60 years old and retired after a professional life completely dedicated to the preparation of artisanal ice cream. I started helping my father when I was barely 10 years old ”

“My two children show no interest in taking over the family business. It was started in 1947 by my grandmother, after whom our crematorium is also named. The fifties were a particularly busy time for the creamery, which then had two branches: one on Lindenley and one on the canal. It was the time of the seaside town of Shoten”, Peter recalls a piece of local history.

But even today Dina ice cream is very popular. The queues of people waiting at the Sint-Ludgardis open-air school prove this, among others, but also elsewhere where Dina’s yellow car stops. “The base of our ice cream is fresh farm milk, with fresh eggs and fresh fruit. Everything fresh. You won’t find dyes and preservatives in our ice cream. Everything is made with great care and hand-crafted in the studio behind our house,” says Peter proudly.

Pioneer Dymphina with her cargo bike. She debuted in 1947 with an ice round through Shoten. Over the years the ‘e’ has been dropped from the name. The quality of the ice cream is maintained. , © RR

10 kmph

Wanda grew up in Minas Gerais, Brazil, but since calling Peter ‘sim’ (Portuguese for yes) at Shoten’s town hall fifteen years ago, she has been the charming and always friendly face of Dina. In the beginning she only helped behind the counter of the ice cream parlor. But for the past seven years, Wanda has been the ‘pilot’ of Dina’s revived yellow electric cart.

This is probably the first electric ‘car’ in Shoten. Once the battery is charged, you can run it as a driver for up to six hours and keep ice cold enough at the same time.

“In all those years I haven’t received a single fine or been involved in an accident,” says the ‘Pilot’, who can’t drive more than 10 kmph no matter how hard she presses the accelerator Take. Her journey through Shoten-East – the bridge over the canal is unfortunately too many obstacles – accompanied by a soft ringing melancholy of bells.

Wanda drives her ice cream cart out for a new trip through Shoten-East. She does this Wednesday through Sunday, at least until the end of this year. , © Koen Fasur

built in 1961

Peter: “My grandfather bought this copy in 1961. He bought it from the Spijkstaal company in the Netherlands and designed it specifically for selling ice cream. The yellow thing gave up the ghost in 1974. It seemed ripe for the scrap heap, until a handy neighbor reworked the engine, battery, and brakes. Wanda got behind the wheel and now drives the car as deftly as a Formula 1 driver, but only a little slower.

But what will happen to Dinah? “Our business, including the studio, recipe and cart, is about to take off,” says Peter. “Some interested parties have already shown up, but no agreement has been reached yet. I sincerely hope that 2023 will not be the final station for CART and our family story, the first lines of which were written 76 years ago.

Wanda and Peter’s future is no longer in Shoten, but in Brazil, specifically in Porto Seguro. It is a coastal city in the Brazilian state of Bahia. They want to run a guesthouse ‘Jardim De Vape’, which is named after the first letter of both their names. They’ll serve breakfast there, but no ice cream. That chapter will close later this year. So it’s best not to leave the call of the yellow carriage unanswered this summer as the soft bell wails through the road. There may not be many opportunities now.

Anyone interested in continuing the Dinah tradition can contact Peter Matthijs: [email protected], 03-658.50.64.

Wanda was seven years ago when the carriage was miraculously restored. , © JAA

The late Jan Mathijs, in his distinctive white dust coat. After his death in 2001, son Peter took over the creamery. , © Wim Daniel

When school is out, there is traditionally a stampede on Dina’s car. , © JAA

Wanda and Peter together behind the counter of Dina’s ice cream shop. , © Koen Fasur