Peter Pan & Wendy: Meet the main cast

Peter Pan & Wendythe new live action of the classic animation, premieres on April 28th exclusively on disney+. The film is directed by David Lowery (The Legend of the Green Knight; My Friend the Dragon) and has big names in its cast.

In the movie, Wendy Darling is a girl afraid of leaving her childhood behind and who knows Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside his brothers and the fairy, Small bell, Wendy travels with Peter Pan to the magical world of Neverland. There, she finds the Captain Hookan evil pirate and embarks on an exciting and dangerous adventure that will change his life forever.

Check out the actors who are part of the starry main cast of the new production of the service of streaming from the disneyin addition to their official character posters.

JUDE LAW (Captain Hook)

Born in 1972, Jude Law is a renowned British actor who has achieved great success in his film, stage and television career, receiving his first Academy Award nomination for his role in the feature. The Talented Ripley (1999), a film that, despite not having won the award, made him take home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor and Golden Globe nomination.

His recognition doesn’t stop there. Over the years, the actor who will now give life to the Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, received another Golden Globe nomination for the film AI – Artificial Intelligence (2001) and the Academy Award for Best Actor for cold mountain (2003).

His curriculum also includes other successful films such as Love Doesn’t Take A Vacation (2000), Sherlock Holmes (2009), captain marvel (2019), and the franchise Fantastic Beasts.

ALEXANDER MOLONY (Peter Pan)

We went from a veteran to a rookie. Peter Pan & Wendy marks the British actor’s debut Alexander Molony in theaters, in which he will be in charge of living the classic protagonist at the age of 16.

EVER ANDERSON (Wendy)

Despite her young age, the 15-year-old American actress Ever Anderson already has great highlights in the cinema. In 2016, the young woman participated in the feature film Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapterinterpreting alice. Already in 2022, Ever was in the cast of Black Widow (2021), film by marvel studios where a younger version of the heroine played by Scarlett Johansson.

Curiosity: Ever is the daughter of the actress Milla Jovovich and the director Paul WS Anderson.

YARA SHAHIDI (Tinker Bell)

Charged with bringing to Disney+ the light of Small bellAmerican actress Yara Shahidi, aged just 23, has already demonstrated much of his talent. On television, the actress participated in successful series such as black-ish (2014) and grow-ish (2018), both interpreting Zoey Johnsonin addition to participating in Wizards of Waverly Place (2007 to 2012), hit series by disney channel.

In the cinema, Yara appeared in films like just imagine (2009), Salt (2010) and The Sun Is Also a Star (2019).

Peter Pan & Wendy premieres exclusively on the platform disney+ on April 28th.