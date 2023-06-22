Peter & Zout is over, but first a big farewell party with customers and friends (Male)

Brasserie-tavern Peter & Zout in Westmeal said goodbye to all its loyal customers on Sunday after eighteen years. Many did not want to leave the party, as the terrace was packed with about two hundred guests. Peter and Nadine’s cooking skills will be missed by everyone, although they show understanding for the decision.

Pieter Mertens (60) and Nadine Jansen (53) pulled out all the stops to spoil their guests on Sunday. Peter himself cooked the meat on the barbecue. Why does he stop? “I’m tired,” he says. “It’s hard being self-employed for so long. My back and neck get in play sometimes. In quieter periods this is still possible, but in busier periods it becomes very overwhelming. Hence our decision, although we will miss our customers greatly.

One last treat for the guests. , © km

Eighteen years ago, Pieter & Zout opened its doors on Antwerppessteinweg, right off Bergplein in the direction of Oostmeal. “It was small at first, but soon we outgrew this house and added a verandah and a party room,” says Nadine, who was always in charge of the kitchen.

Nadine and Peter Mertens. , © km

Who came up with that original name? “A cousin of Peter’s also did some murals inside and out, which have since disappeared. We were brainstorming Peter for a name. Peter Pan and even Peter Seely review until his cousin suggested Peter & Zout. Everyone thought it was fun!

Thank you customers for the beautiful years. , © km

daughter Ineke Mertens, known for the voice kids, performed the evening with Steven Meintjens, pianist/composer and father of Jade Meintjens. Peter, sweating behind the barbeque, says, “Maybe Jean Bosco Safari will come too, he comes here to eat sometimes.”

Peter & Zout was known for its ribcage and sports season. And very special: for their own spiced butter that often came with the starter. “Everyone is fishing for our buttermilk recipe,” laughs Nadine. “But we’re not releasing it yet. Who knows, maybe Peter will start a food truck or takeaway later and we can use his butter recipe again?”

© km

The family will live in Oostmalle. It is likely that a catering establishment will remain small in the Peter & Zout building. Peter and Nadine always ran things in pairs with the help of Flexis and the students. Does Peter already have concrete plans for the future? “I’m going to rest and catch my breath first. In addition to those eighteen years at Pieter and Zout’s, I also worked at Café ‘t Hofke for fourteen years and a vegetable shop for fifteen years and later a vegetable Shop’s

Nadine and Peter. , © km