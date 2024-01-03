Petro after the announcement of Alvaro Leyva: “The lawyer made a figure of self-suspension”

chairman gustavo petro spoke after the chancellor alvaro leva announced that he was leaving his post effective immediately to comply with his suspension from the Office of the Nation’s Attorney General.

,The lawyer drew a picture of self-suspension. “The President appoints and the President suspends.”the head of state wrote in his X account.

Furthermore, a few hours ago, Álvaro Leyva also came out in defense, referring to a specific case of the previous government.

“I really can’t understand how a minister of the previous government allowed them to steal 70,000 million pesos from children’s internet and no suspension And, on the other hand, the minister who is involved in business with a firm that has the responsibility of toll collection, monitoring of elections, passports and social security data of Colombians has been suspended,” the state. The chief wrote.

letter of leva

alvaro levaThe Foreign Minister assured through a letter that is excluded from the exercise of the functions of the Chancellor, It must be remembered that the Attorney General’s office initiated another investigation for contempt and confirmed his suspension in the passport case.

In a letter sent to the lawyer Margarita Cabello, Álvaro Leyva explained the reasons why he continued making remittances despite the provisional suspension of the Attorney General’s Office, which was 3 months.

“In this regard, I inform that I abide by the decision to recuse myself from the performance of my duties. It is my wish to specify that I continued to exercise the functions of a Minister, as understood by the advice of my lawyer, which was the Disciplinary Direction Room in the order dated January 24, 2024. “Who ordered a copy of the decision to be sent to the President of the Republic so that he can comply with the provisional suspension measure,” he concluded.