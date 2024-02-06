Petro calls on his followers to take to the streets after denouncing alleged institutional failure

(CNN Spanish) — These days, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro seems quite worried. This is how he has been seen in public and in his comments on social networks. It all started on January 24 when the Attorney General’s Office temporarily suspended Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva for three months for alleged irregularities that occurred when canceling a tender for the production of passports. “They will not let us rule,” the president said in a public speech in the town of El Charco, Nariño, in the south of the country.

Despite the disciplinary sanction, the Foreign Minister has not complied with the measure. Deputy Attorney General Silvano Gomez said on February 1, “If officials deviate their conduct from democratic principles, they undermine the Constitution and destroy the basis of its legitimacy.” He warned that contempt of the Chancellor and the President of the Republic attacks the State. , Of law. The Attorney General’s Office announced that on February 15, a disciplinary trial would begin against Leyva, who, through his lawyer, had filed a legal appeal before the Public Ministry to try to block the rulings against him.

This Monday, the Chancellor’s lawyer, Jefferson Duenas, sent a written communication to the Attorney General’s Office, in which he stated that officials “cannot recuse themselves from the performance of their duties without an administrative act to be protocolled by their nominator , hence the penalty of resigning the position of office and joining the investigation for failure to fulfill his functional duties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Leva’s lawyer will be the spokesperson in everything related to this case.

Before the Attorney General’s statement, the Chancellor had shrugged off questions and said in several public statements that he had acted according to the law.

The president’s irritation about the chancellor’s position included complaints by several of his ministers about a perceived lack of results in the execution of the country’s budget to meet the government’s social objectives, as CNN reported last week. This was confirmed in conversation with two officials. Ministerial meeting. Many officials, including Laura Sarabia, director of the Department of Social Prosperity and close to the President, submitted their resignations. Petro did not accept it, but he got it accepted from Jorge Iván González, then director of the National Planning Department.

To the President’s dismay, his government is also being criticized for the loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games in the northern Colombia city of Barranquilla.

Once the final decision of the Games organizer Panem Sports became known, Petro, who was accused by many sectors of the opposition and even the ruling party Historic Pact of not doing enough to guarantee the organization of the regional sports meeting, Said that it was not his administration’s fault. “Duke’s government failed to comply with the organizers of the Pan American Games, it said in the letter that the Olympic Committee sent me. Our government had a deadline of January 31 this year to make the payment and told them It was said that it would be paid first.” To reach this date, tournament organizers suspended the agreement with Colombia. There was already a commitment from the President of the organization to the President of Paraguay. This type of maneuver should not have been done while making fun of Colombia,” He said this on his account on social network X on Thursday.

Former President Ivan Duque responded to the press this Friday. “As President I had the honor of leading the organization of the Junior Pan American Games, the Bolivarian Games, the World Youth Athletics Championships, and organizing the IDB Assembly and the World Congress of Jurists in Barranquilla. With Mayor @jaimepumarejo we moved to bring Formula 1 And we got the Pan American Games 50 years later. These last two games were lost due to the sabotage and negligence of the current government. The evidence says it all,” He said in his account in X.

But if anything has really troubled Petro, it is the ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Office into alleged irregularities in the presidential campaign, the most recent chapter of which involved an alleged contribution amounting to US$127,000 from the Colombian Federation of Educators. Is. (Fecode), which may not have been reported in official income and with which the permitted legal limits may have been violated.

“There have been raids on cartels, torture has been used and witnesses have been pressured to incriminate the President and they have not succeeded; drug trafficking zones, perpetrators of crimes against humanity, politicians and The corrupt sectors of the prosecution are desperately looking for a way to remove the president elected by the people from office.” Petro said in a message on social networks on Friday. Petro has not commented directly on whether that money went to the campaign. However in a February 2 statement he says that “even facts that have been repeated many times in the campaigns of other political parties, such as the Attorney General’s party, and which have already been declared legal, in our case they have to be treated strictly.” Has been declared a criminal.”

That same day, the President went further and asked his followers to organize to take to the streets to defend his government, both in that publication and in an official statement addressed to public opinion.

“They have decided on institutional disintegration. As President of the Republic I must warn the world about the Mafia’s occupation of the Prosecutor’s Office and ask for maximum popular mobilization for decency from the people. A progressive President, a For the first time in a century, it cannot be overthrown here because a labor union legally contributed to a leftist party. The time for popular expression has come,” the president said in the same statement.

FECOD also called on its members to demonstrate on the streets this Thursday. “National Mobilization Day: In defense of democracy and the social rule of law. For the sake of freedom of association and expression, there will no longer be any stigma or harassment on FECODE, the union and the social movement,” the union said in a public statement.

There have been calls from various political, economic and public opinion sectors to exercise restraint and avoid violence on the streets. “The Union Council calls for strengthening institutions, maintaining the functions of democracy within our constitutional framework, and for peace, tranquility and responsibility,” he said. a public statement Bruce McMaster, President of the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia. in the same sense was expressed in x Rodrigo Uprimi, researcher at the Center for Studies of Law, Justice and Society, DEJUSTICIA. “I reject the excesses of the Attorney General and Prosecutor Barbosa. I also reject this statement by President Petro, which increases the risk of institutional breakdown. His duty as head of state is the opposite: national unity. And to guarantee respect for the Constitution”, wrote.

Those who support the President have also come out publicly to support him, as is the case with Gustavo Bolivar, a former senator and former candidate for mayor of Bogotá for the Historic Pact, the governing party. “People, President Petro condemn the coup carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office. We must be careful because the progressive victory brought us decades of struggle and thousands of lives lost. We are not going to hand it over to those who destroyed our people. and want to seize power by force to plunder and violate this country.” he said in his account on X.

Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, whose term ends on Monday, February 12, has maintained serious public differences with Petro. This Thursday, the Supreme Court, in a plenary session, could select his replacement from a shortlist sent by the President to that entity and which is composed of three female jurists, including Angela María Buitrago, Amelia Pérez and Luz Adriana Camargo. Are. If the Supreme Court does not select Barbosa’s replacement, current Deputy Prosecutor Marta Mancera, with whom Petro has also expressed serious differences, will remain in office on an interim basis.

“What the attorney general is seeking is a coup under institutional guise, as they wanted to do in Guatemala and for the same reasons,” Petro said Saturday. A public statement. He made this statement when responding to a false account of Prosecutor Barbosa on social networks “The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, does not have open accounts on any social network such as X, Facebook,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. Are.” “All official information from the Office of the Attorney General is published through the entity’s official channels (X on @FiscaliaCall; on Instagram FiscaliaCall; and on Facebook Office of the Attorney General) and its website http://www.fiscalia.gov.co Goes”, said the communication published on the official website of the entity.

Barbosa has not commented on Petro’s condemnation of the alleged coup and institutional breakdown. CNN requested comment from his office, but he indicated he would not respond at this time. On January 30, in an interview with Fernando del Rincón during the CNN program Conclusion in Spanish, Prosecutor Barbosa said that he is an opponent of organized crime, not of President Gustavo Petro. He explained that, although his work has been seen as opposing the government “in a political sense”, he has dedicated himself only to defending the country’s institutions.

Currently, the Prosecutor’s Office is conducting criminal proceedings against the President’s son Nicolas Petro Burgos for alleged crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering. On 11 January, the investigating body asked to prosecute him before a special criminal judge in Barranquilla. Petro Burgos was arrested on July 29, 2023, following an investigation stemming from statements made by his then-wife Desuris Vásquez to Semana magazine, in which she said that the president’s son had worked with former drug traffickers and people investigated for corruption. Had obtained money illegally from. 2022 presidential campaign. Both were captured by the prosecutor’s office and later, in a hearing before a surety judge, they decided to cooperate with justice and were therefore given the benefit of release from prison. From the same day, President Petrou said that no illegal money had come into his campaign.

On several occasions, through his lawyers, his social networks and press releases, Nicolas Petro has stated that he is innocent of the charges brought against him. This, after abandoning the initial agreement with the prosecutor’s office in which he had agreed to disclose the alleged names of those who gave him money, which he requested for his father’s campaign and which he Was grabbed illegally.