Petro government helps Colombians abroad buy homes

With the aim of strengthening ties with Colombians living abroad and providing them with important opportunities in their country of origin, petro government Through the National Savings Fund, it is implementing important initiatives aimed at compatriots living abroad.

through its innovative program CRE (Colombians living abroad), He Destroy Wants to simplify access to your own home, thus contributing to the fulfillment of the dream of thousands of fellow citizens of having a home in Colombia.

President of National Savings Fund, Laura cried zidaan, This Wednesday began a tour of Mexico with the aim of showing our compatriots that Favorable conditions offered by the CRE programme.

“All Colombians living abroad can access mortgage loans With privileged financial situations. In this DestroyThere is a partner that is willing to offer competitive interest rates and flexible terms, making home buying more accessible than ever,” he explained.

With the renewed boost to the CRE programme, FNA also seeks to stimulate the housing construction sector by providing attractive options and quality so that Colombians abroad can achieve their goal of building their own home.

Currently, there are 13,970 citizens registered in front of the Colombian Consulates in MexicoAnd in Mexico City alone there is a registry of 8,954 citizens.

In CRE program, The National Savings Fund has 85 affiliates in Mexico. Eleven of those compatriots meet the requirements to submit their credit application.

Now the intention is to contribute to the development of the country, FPromoting investment in real estate sector Encourage more foreign residents to join the CRE program, which will strengthen the national economy.