Petro responds to Netanyahu and insists on ceasefire in Gaza

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has responded to the letter sent to him by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 11, in which he asked him to intervene in favor of the release of hostages held by Hamas. 7 October. In the text, dated January 29 but released this Wednesday the 31st, Petro, a sharp critic of the response of the government and the Israeli army in Gaza, assured that the executive he heads is working for the release of the Colombian citizen. Is. He is one of those captured by the armed group and stresses the need to initiate peace talks for the release of all abducted people.

In the letter, Petro assured: “To guarantee its integrity, this government is taking steps at the highest level to allow Mr. (Elkana) Bohbot’s safe return home and family reunification.” In the message Netanyahu sent him about three weeks ago, he said Colombia and Israel have “common cause” to fight for the release of 136 people kidnapped by Hamas, including a Colombian citizen. Bohbot, an Israeli citizen, is married to Colombian Geraldine Gonzalez, and was detained in a crackdown on the Islamist group that killed more than 1,000 people on Israeli soil and triggered a military response that killed 25,000. More than 100,000 people were killed. At least 12,000 children.

To facilitate his release, the Colombian government granted Bohbot citizenship on 21 November. However, this measure has not been effective so far. Petro mentioned nationalization in the letter he sent to Netanyahu, but also reminded him that in September, at the UN General Assembly, he proposed the establishment of two peace conferences, one on Ukraine and the other on Palestine. “I said it was necessary to end the war in order to have time to save ourselves,” the President recalled in the letter. At that gathering, Petrou said: “The same reasons that have been expressed to defend (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelensky should be expressed to defend Palestine.”

Beyond efforts by the Colombian government to secure the release of the hostages, Petro called for a ceasefire in his letter, a measure that Netanyahu has rejected on several occasions: “I make it my priority to move rapidly toward an immediate cessation of hostilities. Agree and begin negotiations for the release of all hostages.” Furthermore, it proposes creating a peace commission composed of several countries to work for liberation and an end to “the violence that has spread between Israel and Palestine.”

In this way, Petro offers the services of its Government to all efforts that lead to an end to the conflict, which is the main focus of war tensions in the Middle East today. The President further said in his writings, “I reject and will energetically reject those acts which involve the elimination of the other,” in which he gave a brief account of his political career, his transition from guerrilla life to politics without weapons. Gave the opening presentation and his commitment to “peace and social justice” in Colombia. He later added: “To shed no blood means to speak out, to seek common ground again and again, until the people are brought to their knees.” And he concludes by reiterating that the country will “spare no effort to make peace a reality on the planet.”

Since violence in Gaza escalated, Petro has been one of the Latin American presidents most critical of the ferocity of Israel’s response in the Strip, which he has justified with the right to defend itself after a Hamas attack. . A few hours after that group’s invasion, in October, the president criticized the Colombian Jewish community by comparing the situation in Gaza to the most famous extermination camp for Jews during the Holocaust: “I was already in a concentration camp, from Auschwitz and Now I see it being copied in Gaza,” he wrote in X.

As a result of his statements, the President became involved in a diplomatic controversy in which Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan intervened, leading to a rebuke for alleged “anti-Semitism” and Israel stopping sending security teams. Country. At the time, Petro also evaluated the possibility of suspending relations between the two countries. The government also supported South Africa’s complaint before the UN International Court of Justice in which it accused Israel of inciting genocide in Gaza. “South Africa’s demand is a bold step in the right direction,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Given this adamant position of the Colombian government, given its clear intention to build bridges, the cordial tone of Netanyahu’s letter seemed surprising. That communication – which was also a presentation by the prime minister against its enemies in the region and against countries and organizations that, according to him, facilitate or fund Hamas – stated in one section: “Any pressure What can be put into action (release of hostages), especially against Iran, Qatar and Turkey, like the Red Cross, will be invaluable and help save innocent lives.

