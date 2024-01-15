Pets contribute to improving the emotional well-being of young people

Living with a dog or cat improves the emotional health of youth. This is what the Affinity Foundation says, which wants to highlight this on the occasion of World Adolescent Mental Well-Being Day, celebrated this March 2 importance of link With companion animals when they were integrated into a source of unwavering social support for people. And as per Youth Barometer 2023. Health and well-being of the Mutua Madrileña Foundation and Fad Juventud, about 60% of Spaniards aged 15 to 29 claim to experience mental health problems In the last year.

With the aim of raising awareness of the benefits of animals on the emotional health of adolescents and, in particular, the role of dogs and cats as a source of social support, the Affinity Foundation wanted to promote Stories of Noah and MaryTwo young women for whom coexistence and the bond created with their animals has been a fundamental part of their recovery from the difficult problems they faced during adolescence.

Noah is currently 17 years old and had to endure bullying In his early teens, that led to a series of self-harm incidents that culminated in two suicide attempts. relationship with his dogs gaspar and walder This was important when it came to overcoming this extremely complex moment in his life: “Gaspar was like a diary for me; I felt like I was telling him what was happening to me, like I was writing, and he wasn’t judging me. Walder, from the beginning it made me feel very special, It brightens my day and wakes me up in a good mood. Both of these have been vital in getting me out of that cycle of discomfort and I look so much better now,” he explains. Noah also highlights the role of his mother and Maribel Villa of the Affinity Foundation, which provides him with a platform in Animal Assisted Therapies. She is training as a technician because Noa wants to work with teenagers in the future and help them overcome their problems.

For her part, 18-year-old Maria Crivillé also faced bullying, which caused her to suffer eating disorder From the age of 11. For them, “animals are family, they are friends and they are home. For me, my dogs were another type of medicine during the whole process. They sit next to me and rock me when I cry, and until “I don’t say enough, they don’t go there. I think, if they’ve been great therapy for me, they can be for others too,” he says. Currently, Maria also has a degree in Animal Intervention Technician and an Intermediate degree in Care of People with Disabilities.

Benefits of interacting with dogs and cats

The positive effects of contact with animals on the emotional health of teenagers have been scientifically proven. «Abilities of companion animals Help and provide unconditional support “This becomes especially important when, for various reasons, a person’s network of contacts is reduced or compromised, which is common in this digital age dominated by screens.” Jaum Fatjo, Director of the Affinity Animals and Health Foundation Chair at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. And he adds: “For these young people, contact with animals not only provides them with immediate support, due to the fact that it is someone who does not judge them and is always available, but it also provides them with other people. It also promotes interaction with others, which makes your social network richer.

Therefore, dogs and cats are for teenagers secure attachment data Which positively affects feelings of anxiety and depression and the perception of loneliness, strengthening them when facing situations that may be difficult for them. “Also, at a time when sometimes it seems that we are more focused on ourselves than on others, the fact of living with an animal that demands your care and has its own needs, Reveals the human ability to help others and receive help from them. , which makes teens feel useful, strengthens their self-esteem and self-acceptance, makes them more willing to connect with other people and, as a result, improves their emotional health,” says Jaime Fatjo.

However, studies done so far indicate that the effects of living with animals depend. About the characteristics of each teenager And the environment in which he lives. “Thus, although there are very clear benefits of interacting with dogs and cats, we should not consider it as the only solution for young people’s emotional and mental health problems,” explains Jaime Fatjo.

social support

The Affinity Foundation wishes to focus its activity on spreading the image of companion animals as a source of social support for people. The concept of “social support” includes the set of interactions, relationships, and resources that a person receives from his or her social environment, which includes his or her family, friends, coworkers, and the community in general. This may support emotional, instrumental or merely informational, and its purpose is to help you in times of need, stress or difficulty. Social support can be expressed in many ways, such as giving advice, providing practical help, showing empathy and understanding, or simply listening and being present during difficult times.

is a good source of social support always available, It is close from an emotional point of view and offers the possibility of physical contact. Pets meet these demands almost completely and for this reason, people value them so much as members of their family and social environment. But they not only complete this social support network but also foster it and act as social catalysts for the individual to form and strengthen social ties with other people.