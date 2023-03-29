PGL announces CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024

The tournament organizer PGL has announced that it will host the first Counter-Strike 2 Major (CS2) of the story, which will take place in March 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will take place at the Royal Arena from March 17 to 31. It was also announced on the Counter-Strike Twitter account that the next BLAST.tv Paris Major May will be Ultimate CS:GO Major of history.

After much speculation, counter strike 2 was officially announced by Valve. One is already active closed beta of said title and season 17 finale of the ESL Pro Tour also had a exhibition match of the same.

The Counter-Strike announcement on Twitter was the first indicator of what the new CS2 esports ecosystem would look like. CS2 will completely replace CS:GO as an official version of the game when it arrives this summer. The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will feature 24 Counter-Strike 2 teams and a prize to be distributed of $1.25M.

One of the greatest games of all time is moving into another chapter, and we couldn’t be happier to host probably the biggest Major in the franchise in recent years. Denmark has a rich heritage in esports, and we’re excited to bring the world’s best Counter-Strike teams to Copenhagen to compete for the game’s most prestigious title. Our ambition for the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 is to break all-time viewership records for the game. Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGL

PGL is no stranger to Counter-Strike Majors. The tournament organizer hosted the most popular CS:GO Major with the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 with 2.7M viewers. In addition, the company organized the major last year in Antwerp, Belgiumjust like him PGL Major Krakow 2017.