PGL confirms that Denmark will host the first Counter-Strike 2 Major

fans of Counter-Strike They can’t keep up with so much news. After learning that the Paris will be the last Major of CS:GO and unique this yearWe already have a date for the first big event of Counter-Strike 2. PGL will once again be the organizer of the great event of the shooter of Valve and has chosen a perfect country for it: Denmark. The Danish country will be the first host of this second title despite not having hosted any Major in the era CS:GO. He PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen will be held from March 17 to 31 of next year.

The confirmation of Counter-Strike 2 It has revolutionized the electronic sports ecosystem and will not reach our homes until the summer of this year. With the release of this highly anticipated title, Valve confirmed that 2023 would only have one Major, thus allowing teams enough time to adapt to future changes. Paris will be the city that will host the last Major of CS:GO before changing to CS2. What the fans did not expect so soon is to know the details of the first Major of counter strike 2 which will take place in March.

PGL and Denmark protagonist in the first Major of Counter-Strike 2

PGL has not wanted to waste time and has confirmed that it will be in charge of organizing the first Major of 2024. This will be the fourth major event for the Romanian organizer in which the Stockholm Majorthe event of CS:GO most viewed ever. Without a doubt, the first Major of CS2 It will be a historical fact, but more taking into account where it will finally take place. Denmarkone of the countries with the longest tradition in shooter of Valvewill host an event that will possibly go down in the history of esports. Despite being the country with the most champions and with the greatest representation in history in this type of event, Denmark has never hosted a Major of Counter-Strike.

🏆 PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 – The first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major will take place next year in Denmark 🇩🇰 📅 March 17-31

🏟️Royal Arena 🗞️ Read more about it: https://t.co/heCmvGOOFx#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/uAsEWh4FIE —PGL (@pglesports) March 28, 2023

The Royal Arena in Copenhagen will be in charge of hosting the first major event of a title that many have been waiting for. Silviu Stroie, CEO of PGLassures that the objective is to break the audience record for the story. PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 will feature the 24 best teams from counter strike 2 of the world with a prize pool of $1,250,000. Denmark and the Danes already have their deserved Major.