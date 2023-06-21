Pharrell Gives Louis Vuitton a Portion of Happiness (and a Lot of Logos)

Perhaps this is already Farrell’s first major achievement at Louis Vuitton: Just as the Superbowl attracts millions of viewers who usually have nothing to do with American football, Farrell has opened Men’s Fashion Week to millions of viewers. (From LA to Dubai and Seoul can follow via live stream).

Very touching – and not visible on the live stream – was how people in apartment buildings around Pont-Neuf hung their windows, took photographs and danced enthusiastically to ‘Joy’ on their balconies, contagious The soundtrack which was recorded by Pharrell was the gospel choir Voices of Fire.

With Pharrell’s appointment, Louis Vuitton clearly positions itself as a luxury brand that doesn’t want to limit itself to the 1%. That briefing seemed clearly articulated on the catwalk. In short: it was a lot. An extensive collection that seemed to offer something for everyone: handsome suits, classic long coats, but there were also edgy streetwear silhouettes and jeans. Men in skirts, women in men’s suits. Lots of logos, of course, are included in original new incarnations like ‘demoflage’ – a mix of the classic LV checkerboard pattern with camo print.

And to top it all off: lots and lots of accessories — it seemed like each model had three handbags, a pair of sunglasses, and a hat. Professionally thought out, so that people who are under the influence of the Farrell factor can start wishing and saving.

