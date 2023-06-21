Pharrell Williams debuts for Louis Vuitton Men’s with a show at Pont Neuf

Louis Vuitton
After Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021, the fashion world has been waiting for the past few weeks for the debut of his successor, Pharrell Williams. It was felt in town, with everyone eagerly awaiting Pharrell’s first look after he debuted a campaign last week with none other than Rihanna. This resulted in a show on the Pont Neuf, the magical bridge in Paris, that was packed with celebrities and looked wearable and genderless, but still breathed the streetwear that brought Virgil to Vuitton. Bazaar’s Faina Brinkman was on hand and shared highlights of the show.
Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton Men’s
In addition to the streetwear items featured in the Pharrell collection, he returns to the icon of the French fashion house. The Louis Vuitton initials have come to symbolize a new culture of LVERS: a state of mind based on warmth, well-being and welcome. Used in graphics and embellishments, the brand represents the culture of a diverse global community bound by a like-minded appreciation for the maison’s core values: prudence, savior-faire and the curation of its iconographic elements.
The Pont Neuf was transformed into a long, yellow catwalk. There was a lot of color in the show, even on the invitation. Pharrell felt that Suraj’s special appearance in his debut show was important. The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 collection revolves around the Sun as the focal point of opportunity, responsibility and reform. Farrell sees the sun as a universal source of life: a radiance that energizes, heals and unites people of different cultures and beliefs. It teaches us to shine light – love – back at our fellow human beings. The influence of the sun is present throughout the collection, in the graphic rays, the warmth of the palette and the shimmering surface decorations that illuminate the garments and accessories. And of course, the sun came out as soon as the show started. A sign from heaven?
With Rihanna as the face of the campaign, Pharrell has already shown that gender doesn’t play a part in his collection. This was evident even during the show, which saw female models walk the runway dressed in oversized house sizes and big, chunky sneakers. Here too we see the iconic Louis Vuitton shopping bag translated into a bag, often worn under the arm.
For Pharrell, apart from bags and clothes, shoes were also a focus. A desire for comfort is captured in oversized sheepskin slippers, a nubuck bowling shoe, an oversized calfskin Mary-Jane and a leather hotel slipper. The new LV sport sneaker shows up in embossed damier leather or nubuck and is often chunky enough to draw attention straight to the feet.
Naturally, Pharrell invited his friends and icons to the show, resulting in a star-studded show. Besides Beyoncé and Jay-Z, a heavily pregnant Rihanna in a Louis Vuitton denim look and A$AP Rocky were the absolute stars of the evening. Woe
