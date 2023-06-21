Pharrell Williams debuts for Louis Vuitton Men’s with a show at Pont Neuf

The Pont Neuf was transformed into a long, yellow catwalk. There was a lot of color in the show, even on the invitation. Pharrell felt that Suraj’s special appearance in his debut show was important. The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 collection revolves around the Sun as the focal point of opportunity, responsibility and reform. Farrell sees the sun as a universal source of life: a radiance that energizes, heals and unites people of different cultures and beliefs. It teaches us to shine light – love – back at our fellow human beings. The influence of the sun is present throughout the collection, in the graphic rays, the warmth of the palette and the shimmering surface decorations that illuminate the garments and accessories. And of course, the sun came out as soon as the show started. A sign from heaven?