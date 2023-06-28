Pharrell Williams guarantees a hit on his Louis Vuitton debut in Paris

An average fashion show lasts a maximum of one hour in total, including the time spent seating visitors and waiting for the actual show, which lasts no more than fifteen minutes. But pop star Pharrell Williams’ debut as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line last Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week was an evening full of spectacle.

Visitors were taken by canal boat to the Pont Neuf, cordoned off for the occasion and painted with the gold daimère motif, the block pattern designed in 1888 by Louis’s son and successor, Georges Vuitton. Pick-up point: The Musee d’Orsay, where a huge campaign photo of a heavily pregnant Rihanna with three Louis Vuitton bags hanging out front hangs.

There was plenty of time for selfies and champagne before the show, with a gospel choir singing Pharrell’s new single, Joy, during the finale, followed by rapper Jay-Z performing with Pharrell. More pop stars and celebrities in the audience included: Rihanna, Beyoncé, Zendaya, LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Omar C, Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian and several fashion designers. Stefano Pilati, once the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, went on to model.

Sure, it was a celebration of Pharrell’s arrival, but equally a show of strength. Everything about the event screamed: Paris belongs to Louis Vuitton.

cultural brand

Pharrell Williams replaced creative director Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November 2021 at the age of 41. At his first show in 2018, Abloh emphatically stated that he was “not a designer”, although he has had his own brand, Off-White, for years. The same applies for Pharrell, although he’s also long been involved in fashion in addition to his music: his own streetwear brand, Chanel, and collaborations with Adidas. But he is not a classic fashion designer.

However, brands like Louis Vuitton are not just about fashion. Parent company LVMH now calls Louis Vuitton a “cultural brand”, arguing that it also publishes books and acts as a sports sponsor. But Louis Vuitton primarily sells Louis Vuitton merchandise: analysts estimate that bags — which account for between 85 and 90 percent of sales — and clothing that clearly shows it comes from Louis Vuitton.

“We needed an ambassador for the brand as a whole,” CEO Pietro Beccari said in an interview with the fashion site. business or fashion, And: “From a consumer perspective, they immediately had a clear direction.” In addition, Virgil Abloh brought a new audience to Louis Vuitton – the young and often colourful. It was clear that his successor had to be someone who had to live up to it, though you might wonder if the now fifty-year-old Pharrell Williams is still considered cool by twenty-somethings.

hit guaranteed

Pharrell’s first collection was guaranteed to be a few hits. In the promotional photo, Rihanna is holding a brightly colored logo bag, which for once was made of soft leather, not canvas. An illustration of clothing, demure and camouflage with a design called ‘demoflage’, an instantly recognizable motif that resembles pixelated camouflage.

pixelated camouflage vans Pharrell Williams For louis vuitton,



Others, such as a denim jacket with a damier motif embroidered with countless tiny beads, were typical of exquisite handcrafts. Girlish T-strap shoes and pearl-embellished white socks were a playful nod to Pharrell’s own daring style, along with pearl-studded sunglasses and a cropped quilted jacket nod to Chanel. A collection that is typical of today’s fashion, but doesn’t necessarily take fashion to a whole new level.

five year anniversary

Dior, which is also part of LVMH, doesn’t yet call itself a cultural brand, but Dior primarily sells clothing and accessories with the brand name loud and clear. The Spring 2024 menswear show was introduced as a celebration of the five year anniversary of creative director Kim Jones. A respectable amount of time these days – hardly a creative director is allowed to stay for more than three years these days. Ludovic de Saint Cernin also dropped Ann Demeulemeester this spring after a collection.

But the show, which was attended by stars like Amanda Lear and Pharrell, was no self-congratulatory party or hyper-branded high-mass for the brand. It was a real fashion show, with fashionable proposals and a set that was spectacular – all the models rose from the floor at the same time – but not so spectacular that it overpowered the collection.

Jones’ collection was soft and sweet, reflecting a new kind of masculinity: sensitive, restrained. Two types of suits dominated: a loose-fitting jacket barely emphasizing the shoulders with wide, slightly too short trousers, or a slightly flared tunic over very short shorts, almost all made of soft tweed or boucle, with a sweater underneath. Or with a polo shirt. Twinsets in which the cardigan’s knit pattern was different from that of the sweater were worn with the same shorts. The models wore brooches and little bags and fun brightly colored hats that made them look a bit like flowers.

high waist

The LVMH brand that brings out the most innovative and artistic fashion is the Spanish Loewe, headed by British Jonathan Anderson. For the following spring, he proposed a new silhouette for trousers with an extremely high waist and flared legs – exactly the triangular shape in one of the three fountains created by American artist Linda Benglis that were displayed in the tent, but inverted – Combined with wide, short sweaters or slim jackets, coats and cardigans.

Sometimes the hem of the trousers was attached to the sole of the shoe, which flared up the legs. Many of the pants were denim, but Anderson also featured plenty of flare.

Anderson wasn’t the only one who came up with the very high, flared pants: Rick Owens’ all-black show was dominated by the same model. A sign that change is indeed in the air, though the average man still has to get used to the straight-leg pant which has been touted as the successor to the very tight pants that have dominated the street for a few years now. scene for so long.

They’d probably feel more comfortable with Hermès’ spring trousers: a classic pleated model with a turn-up to the ankle, in neutral tones like gray and beige. This collection was kept entirely in soft colors Importance chic that’s like to be like nowadays quiet luxury mentioned and which was popularized by the HBO hit succession, but which you rarely see on the catwalk. Series characters Logan Roy and Cousin Greg themselves were present at Fashion Week. Not with Hermès, but with Loewe.

Dries Van Noten: Elegant, slim jacket to the calf.

Photo Imaxtree



soft shoulders

Dries Van Noten followed the sleek course of Loewe and Rock Owens: very wide trousers, narrow jackets with soft shoulders, elegant, narrow jackets that reach the calf or even longer, subtle but attractive color combinations such as orange- Red with beige and purple with brownish green. The men who dared—judging by the overwhelming number of men in skirts and dresses in the audience, there must have been plenty of them—had a sleeveless turtleneck dress over trousers.

The image of the suave male that dominated men’s fashion weeks—even Louis Vuitton’s disguise suits never really became offensive—was most clearly expressed by Frenchman Louis-Gabriel Nouchy. He is one of the few menswear designers whose diversity goes beyond color: he shows older, fatter and younger men on the catwalk. This time the cheeks of all those men were stained with tears. Nouchi based his collection on A Man, a 1964 Tom Ford film by Christopher Isherwood, is about a man who mourns his friend who has been killed in a car accident. ‘Crumpled’ leather tops, also seen at Lowe’s, represented a broken-down car, jackets with very wide shoulders represented the suppression of emotion, the bright fawn color that returned to many dresses, the sixties Beginning atmosphere.

walter van beurendonk

photo pixelformula/sipa



Softness was also with Walter Van Beurendonck, who for the first time also made many garments made of translucent, soft, white material, even for women. These were replaced with yellow-black clothing in combination with a jacket, ‘shield’ and hazard with a type of airbag on the shoulder. Van Beurendonk argued that the rise of AI has made us all ‘test crash dummies’, and we should protect ourselves from this.

Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo also appeared to be influenced by AI: The black lace-ups her models wore under knee-length shorts had an extra shoe on the side or top. As if the AI ​​was asked to design a classic lace-up shoe, but it made a mistake.