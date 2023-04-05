Pharrell Williams turns 50: Check out the …

For those who don’t know him, Pharrell Williams is a handyman artist! He is an American music producer, singer, songwriter, musician and fashion designer. Throughout his life, he worked directly with Soul, Hip Hop, Funk and R&B music. Today, April 5th, the hitmaker completes five decades on earth, making history wherever he goes.

His musical trajectory officially began in the 1990s, when he formed the R&B group, The Neptunes with friends Chad Hugo, Shay Haley It is Mike Etheridge. After a few years, in 1994, Hugo and Williams dedicated themselves to music production together and worked on projects such as “Tonight’s The Night” of the group blackstreet.

The self-titled production duo The Neptunes (same name as the initial group) and fame began to grow rapidly. However, their turning point came in 2001. They gained worldwide recognition due to the production of the Britney Spears single “I’m a Slave 4 U”. Pharrell had originally offered the hit to Janet Jackson, but she turned it down because she thought her vocals would not fit the melody. The song recorded by Spears entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Another landmark of theirs in this period was “hot in here” of nelly. The song was a landmark for 2000s R&B and reached number one on the US chart. 2003 was their year. Pharrell and Hugo were named “Producers of the Year” by Billboard Music Awards It is Source Awards (award aimed at artists from Hip hop It is R&B).

A survey carried out in August of that year found them to be the producers of almost 20% of the songs played on British radio. Another similar one, made in the United States, reached a result of 43%. In addition to this partnership, at that time they produced the hits “Rock Your Bodyby Justin Timberlake, “Milk shake” from the Kelis and then “Drop It like It’s Hot” in Snoop Dogg.

Williams specifically got a lot of attention from the public because of the bonds he was building with Jay-Z. She produced several hit singles for him. Among them, two tracks on his “The Black Album”.

Partnering with big names has become a regular thing for Pharrell. One of the biggest projects he produced was a remix of the Daft Punk song, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” for the album “daft club” (2003). On the track, Williams does a brief rap section.

Ten years later, the producer also participated in the album “Random Access Memories” (2013), entering the tracks “Lose Yourself to Dance” It is “get lucky”. The last song mentioned was a partnership between the French duo, Pharrell and the great guitarist Nile Rodgers. Together, they wrote the lyrics and developed the hit, which was acclaimed worldwide. On this project, Daft Punk won the Grammy of 2014 in the categories of Best Duo/Group Performance and Record of the Year and Pharrell was honored and named as the producer of the year.

In parallel to this, it began to expand into the soundtrack area. In 2010, she managed to work on the repertoire of the movie Despicable Me. After she joined the project and it became a box office hit, she also took part in the animation sequels.

The soundtrack of the second film stood out due to a song composed and produced by himself. “happy”, released together with the film in 2013, was nominated for the oscar for Best Original Song. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the song became the best-selling single on the 2014 mid-year chart. Billboard Hot 100 for ten consecutive weeks. The song is so addictive that once you listen to it, you can’t get it out of your head!

After this success working on soundtracks, he produced music for the films The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), The Lion King (2019) and Sing 2 (2022). Check out the trackI Say A Little Prayer” in the programming of Antena 1:

Currently, he has expanded his empire. He owns a media company encompassing entertainment, music, fashion and art called ‘i am OTHER’. He also has a record label that serves as an umbrella for all of his ventures, including clothing companies Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream. This year, Williams was asked to be Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director. As was said at the beginning, it does it all!

tap to enlarge

See too:

MARVIN GAYE BIRTHDAY: CHECK OUT ANTENNA 1’S SPECIAL TRIBUTE

‘JUST THE WAY YOU ARE’: BARRY WHITE FINDS THE SOUL IN BILLY JOEL

Special discounts for distributors