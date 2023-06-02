Phil Neville dumped from Inter Miami, confidant Leo Messi named as successor

Phil Neville has been fired as coach of Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which is partly owned by David Beckham. The 46-year-old Englishman had to pay the price for the team’s poor performance.

Thursday’s home loss against the New York Red Bulls, Dante Wanzir’s team, proved to be the proverbial last straw. The visitors won 0–1 thanks to a goal from substitute Tom Barlow shortly after the break. Dante Wanzir was substituted after 74 minutes.

Miami is 15th in the Eastern Conference with 15 points from as many games. New York is number eleven (19 points from 16 matches).

Phil Neville will take charge in Miami in January 2021 following his departure as coach of the England women’s team. According to David Beckham, who played alongside Neville at Manchester United and the national team, his friend’s sacking was inevitable after a fourth straight defeat. “When we hired him, we knew he would give his all for Inter Miami. I have seen him work incredibly hard and determined to fulfill the club’s ambitions. But sometimes you have to make tough decisions.” We had to part ways and unfortunately we felt it was the right time to part ways.

The Daily Mail comes up with a tempting name as Neville’s successor? Tata Martino, an Argentine with whom Leo Messi worked at both Barcelona and the Argentina national team. Will he become the binding agent between the American club and the Argentine superstar? Messi will play his last game for PSG this weekend but has yet to indicate which club he will be playing for next year.