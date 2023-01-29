Phil Spencer is self-critical and acknowledges that 2022 has been a bad year for Xbox

It is the general feeling of the Xbox community and also of the company itself, and it is that 2022 has been a bad year in terms of first party launches it means. The delay of a project of the magnitude of Starfield hasn’t helped much either, and the massive layoff of Microsoft employees has only deepened a wound that is still very open.

In between is the battle that it maintains with Sony and some organizations to close the purchase of Activision Blizzard. In short, Phil Spencer’s “dwarves grow” and it has been a turbulent year for them in every way. In a recent interview with the American media IGN, the head of Xbox made self-criticism addressing some of these issues.

Phil Spencer acknowledges a bad 2022 but predicts a great 2023

After the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct event, the CEO of Microsoft’s video game division acknowledged the disappointing 2022 suffered by the Xbox brand, which has made virtually no major releases compared to its competitors.

Our commitment to the fans is that we need to have a constant release of great games that people can play on our platform andwe didn’t do enough in 2022, No doubt. And fundamentally, that depends on me. I am the leader of this business.

From that disappointment arose the need to hold an event at the beginning of the year that would show games that are close to being released and their release dates. In the absence of Forza Motorsport, whose launch window is still up in the air, there was confirmation of dates for Minecraft Legends (April), Redfall (May) and The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (June).

That puts Phil Spencer at ease going into 2023:

When I think about the rest of the work we’re doing this year, it’s going to be an exciting year. From a production standpoint, we’re getting out of the house post-COVID and I think we’ve got a better pace of work as an industry and the things that are going on, and I’m excited.

Phil’s word. There will be those who believe him and there will be those who do not. Only in the Microsoft offices they know what is going on, but it is appreciated that within their walls it is done self-criticism. It is a step that only serves to improve. Let’s hope so and we have a 2023 as exciting as the head of Xbox predicts.