Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu overtakes Sylvie in Schiaparelli

French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – best known as Sylvie Grato in Netflix hit Emily in Paris Attended the Schiaparelli Couture show in Paris on Monday. With his dashing looks, the strict yet charming marketing guru’s style is completely dwarfed.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at Schiaparelli

In the front row she had a decidedly Sylvie-esque look, wearing a draped Greek-style one-shoulder dress with gold buttons down the arm and skirt hem. In true Schiaparelli style, Leroy-Beaulieu upped the drama by adding gold: a massive gold cuff, dramatic gold chandelier earrings, and a gold bag with face contours that’s almost something beauty and the Beast– As it is. And then there are physical shoes. All that’s missing is Emily running after him wearing a flowy print and lots of tulle to make it straight up a scene. Emily in Paris comes.

Our best articles in your inbox every week? Sign up for the Vogue newsletter here.

The cartoonish handbag — from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection — is the specialty of Leroy-Beaulieu, who previously told Vogue she likes to have fun with her style choices. He explained, “It’s more about what feels good with a twist, with a sense of humor.” “When you’re wearing something that’s supposed to be gorgeous, that little change shows that I don’t take it too seriously.”

A-Listers in Paris

Lily Collins (aka Emily Cooper) may not have been there, but many others were in attendance on the first day of the couture show. a listers Through the streets of Paris. There was Cardi B, who followed the Schiaparelli styling code by wearing her sculpted black column dress with lots of gold jewelry. She sat front row next to Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore a printed blouse with Schiaparelli’s signature genuine gold earrings.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.