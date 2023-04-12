Phoenix and Gaga give SHOW in unpublished images of ‘Joker 2’!

With each passing day, fans are becoming more eager to check out the new “Joker“. During the recordings, which were happening a little while ago, several details were revealed, among them the recordings of scenes that amateurs recorded. Like the scene where Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn, kisses a protester.

Another occasion was when the resident of a building recorded several jokers running after each other, in a place with a lot of movement.

But, in addition to some scenes that ended up coming to light, due to the internet, we now have more details about how the makeup that will be used in the film is, mainly by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, who will play Arthur Fleck. And if you want to check out more, just keep reading!

What to expect from the makeup of the actors?

Below, you can see the publication of Todd Philips, director in charge of developing the plot, along with Phoenix and Gaga:

“End of filming. Thanks to these two (and the entire cast) and the BEST crew the movie industry has to offer. From head to tail. I’m going to crawl into a cave right now (edit island) and put it all together.”

Next to director Todd Philips, there is Scott Silver, who is responsible for developing the script for the production. In addition, in the plot, there will be the exploration of various musical elements.

More information

In the images available, it is possible to check in detail the new look of Lady Gaga, who has a short, blonde haircut, accompanied by smudged makeup, as if she had cried, in addition to red lipstick, which seems to be smudged.

Meanwhile, in Joaquin Phoenix, we see familiar traits, such as the face painted white and parts of the mouth in red, and below the eyes a color similar to blue.

“Joker 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.