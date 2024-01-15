Photo – Angelina Jolie has changed her head and gone blonde

Since taking his first step into cinema at the age of 18, Discussions about Angelina Jolie’s beauty never stopped, Clear eyes, luscious mouth, high cheeks, shiny hair, her charm does not leave anyone indifferent. towards hair, The actress made brown her signature color, Sometimes tied into a long braid Lara Croft: Tomb Raidersometimes brushing up on hollywood red carpetAngelina Jolie’s brown mane has become her trademark.

However, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Recently chose a new color, Photographed exiting her brand’s boutique Jolie Workshop Angelina Jolie performed in New York on February 21 golden blonde balayage on long hair, A color that suits her perfectly and which she has worn before. But there is also a trendy color that shows that there is no season for attractive and bright blonde looks. When it comes to style, celebrities chose this a blow dry with tips turned inwards, A look reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston!

© Backgrid USA / BestImages

angelina jolie and blonde

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie’s fair complexion has been liked. As a reminder, for the purposes of the film eternal Will be released in theaters on 3 November 2021 The actress appeared with long platinum blonde hair, This was enough to transfer the web and render it unrecognizable.

Same observation for movie filming purposes. come away In 2018. Angelina Jolie wore it that time golden blonde hair tied in a big bun, He also had to lighten his hair in 2008 for the needs of the film. Salt With an ashy golden complexion.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / BestImages