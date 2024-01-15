Photo – From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber… “Flirty” hair trend is loved by all generations

After the viral “barbiecore” phenomenon and the success of “ballcore” on social networks, It’s the “flirty” attitude that sets the tone In early 2024.

This trend, characterized by an ethereal and feminine look, is available in all areas of beauty: from makeup to manicure to hairstyles. milky nails, painted pink, and Satin bows put in hairstyleThis new ultra look preppy Shakes the internet and captivates celebrities. In an interview given to popsugarHairstylist Devin Toth of Salon SCK explains this trend “A symbol of extreme feminism”, As far as hairstyles go, think an avalanche of braids, beaded headbands, and bows. An overview of celebrities who succumbed to the appeal of the “flirty” hair trend,

Jennifer Lopez

After causing a sensation at the Schiaparelli fashion show on Monday, January 22, Jennifer Lopez went to the Elie Saab show, then to Valentino, where she chose a cool and attractive silhouette. For her final Parisian highlight, the star fell in love with the ribbons in her hair. Interpreter of let’s get Loud Used this successful accessory as a headband which completely freed up her face.

hailey bieber

Hailey Bieber is also a big fan of the “flirty” trend. In a publication published on Instagram on December 3, the It-girl restyled her bob in the most feminine way possible. The young lady caught up in the charm of a satin bow with a well-styled half-up hairstyle.

carla ginola

Sporting a flat bun and a pink ribbon tied around her tie, Carla Ginola also succumbed to the appeal of the “coquette” hair trend on November 15. An almost childish look that suits her perfectly and which she does not hesitate to make her own.

Victoria of Savoy

When Vittoria de Savoie attended the Dior Haute-Couture fashion show on January 23, one thing stood out to photographers: the black headband holding up her golden brown hair, similar to her mother’s. A glance preppy Which fits them perfectly.

leone hahn

Leonie Hannay also set her sights on a black velvet bow to dress up her half-up hairstyle at the Elie Saab fashion show last Wednesday, January 24. A look that perfectly matched her little black dress.

Photo Credit: tinyetasha; Jennifer Lopez; hailey bieber