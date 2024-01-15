Photo – In Dior Couture dancer dress, Jenna Ortega is the star of the 2024 Emmy Awards

On the evening of January 15, after the Golden Globes last week and the Critics’ Choice Awards the day before, Los Angeles was still in turmoil. On the occasion of the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony, a lot of stars came up Peacock Theater, nestled in a shower of sequins, crystals and glitter. Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Monica Bellucci… if they were all decked out in their finest regalia, Jenna Ortega made a particularly memorable appearance on the red carpet,

star of Wednesday Wore a dancer’s outfit that looked straight out of the series bridgerton, Strapless in shape, this tulle creation from Dior Couture displays delicate, highly detailed details such as tiny pearl leaves in rhinestones and purple flowers in sequins. A dazzling jewelery set from the Dior Joaillerie collection and a pair of sequin pumps completed her ensemble with a romantic aura. favoring its beauty, which lends its characteristics wednesday adams Showed off soft side bangs and natural makeup. The 21-year-old actress radiated beauty while posing at a photocall.,

© Sophie Carré / Dior

⋙ PHOTOS – Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez… the hottest looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jenna Ortega: a loyal ambassador of the house of Dior

© Richard Shotwell/AP/SIPA

With the great success of the series Wednesday, Jenna Ortega has quickly become the new fashion darling that all brands are chasing, Regularly invited to the front rows of Fashion Week, the inspiration for Adidas never leaves the Dior fashion shows, of which she is a faithful ambassador.

As recently as September 26, the actress dazzled in a beautiful midnight blue suit and long skirt, front row with Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalia and Charlize Theron. There is no doubt that the young actress will be in the French capital next week for the house’s couture show.

Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/AP/SIPA