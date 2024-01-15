Photo – Justin Theroux as a couple: Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband has found love again!

The red carpet is definitely stars’ favorite place to make big announcements! This Sunday, March 10, on the red carpet of the 96th Oscar ceremony, Vanessa Hudgens announced her first pregnancy by revealing her baby bump, then, a few hours later, during the after party organized by the prestigious magazine. Vanity FairJennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux has formalized his relationship with actress Nicole Brayden Bloom.

The 29 year old young woman is mainly known for playing the role of Maud Beaton in the American series gilded age, The new couple posed with each other on the red carpet in matching black outfits. A very remarkable formality. As a reminder, the 52-year-old actor was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston from 2011 to 2018. Both the stars also got married in 2015. A relationship which unfortunately ended in divorce in less than three years.

Jennifer Aniston: The actress at the center of engagement rumors

While Justin Theroux is no longer a darling, a recent photo of Jennifer Aniston shows the same is true for the star Friend, In fact, on February 24, Courteney Cox’s friend was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger on the red carpet of the Screen Guild Awards. The piece of jewelry that started engagement rumors. However, this star is very serious about her love life. The Morning Show She has never confirmed a new romance since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. In August 2023, during an interview wall street journalJennifer Aniston even revealed that they were having difficulty adjusting to life together: “I didn’t like the idea of ​​sacrificing who I was or what I wanted, so I didn’t really know how to do it. So it was almost easier to be alone. So I didn’t need anything real to give up.” And training to take. At 55, has Jennifer Aniston finally found the right fit? to be continued…

