Photo of Lionel Messi, World Cup winner, beats Bella Porche as the most liked post on social media

|

Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory is now officially the most liked social media post of all time.

The Argentine superstar broke the record set by Filipino-American singer and social media personality Bella Porch in 2020 for a TikTok video.

Messi of Paris Saint-Germain after Argentina’s victory over France in the penalty shootout Taken on Instagram Post 10 photos from the celebrations in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory has overtaken Bella Porche’s TikTok video (right) to become the most-liked social media post of all time.

Messi has long been regarded as one of football’s greatest players and, leaving a post on Instagram, many were delighted to see the Argentinian superstar finally add the World Cup to his list of achievements.

By the time he uploaded it, Messi’s post had garnered 64.5 million likes, with the striker’s follower count also growing rapidly on the social media site – now reaching 404 million.

Messi, ‘World Champions!!!!!!! So many times he dreamed, so much desired, he still hasn’t fallen, I can’t believe…

Messi added the World Cup to his list of illustrious achievements in Sunday’s final

“Many thanks to my family, everyone who supports me and everyone who believes in us. In Argentina we are proving once again that if we fight together and unite we can achieve what we want.

‘This group deserves more than individuality, it’s the strength of everyone fighting for the same dream’.

Poarch no longer has the most liked post with her on any social media platform August 2020 TikTok Video.

The video showed British rapper Millie B lip-synching to “M to the B”.

Earlier today, Sportsmail reported that Messi’s photo has become the most popular Instagram photo of all time, surpassing ‘The Egg’ with 56.1 million likes.

Since the story broke on Tuesday morning, Messi’s photo has garnered an additional eight million likes, along with an additional two million followers.

With the numbers ever increasing, it’s hard for any social media post to match Messi’s right now.

His post surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s last month – a Louis Vuitton ad ahead of the World Cup in which the Portuguese star and Messi were seen playing chess, which racked up 41.9 million likes.

Ronaldo remains the person with the most followers on Instagram, with 519 million.

Last month, he became the first person to reach 500 million followers on the social media platform.

The Portuguese star is a clear distance from Messi, ranked second in number of followers – with the two athletes being the only athletes in the top 10.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

Messi made a big splash in the Qatar final, scoring twice.

The PSG striker and his teammates returned to Argentina from Qatar on Monday, where they celebrated their World Cup victory with thousands of fans in Buenos Aires.