Photo of Messi’s cup breaks video record on TikTok and becomes the most liked post on all social media

Lionel Messi celebrated big in Qatar. ANP via Getty Images

Post on Instagram has already surpassed 60 million reactions

Lionel Messi never get tired of breaking records. Even on the internet. The playmaker, who led the Argentina to the title of world Cupnow has the most user-liked post among all social media.

The photo of the star player lifting the Cup cup surpassed 60 million reactionsleaving behind the record that belonged to the influencer Bella Poarchwhich has a post on TikTok with 60.1 million likes. On the social network, she has more than 90 million followers.

On Tuesday, Messi had already broken the Instagram record, surpassing the posting of an egg. A little less than four years ago, internet users created a profile to promote the food.

The idea was that the image posted on the page, called “World Record Egg”, would become the most engaged on Instagram, which happened until Messi won his World Cup.

The photo of Lionel Messi holding the World Cup cup at the Lusail Stadium also surpassed the that the Argentine posed next to Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess.

The image of the Louis Vuitton campaign on the social network was the most liked publication of a personality with 32 million ‘likes’.