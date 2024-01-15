Photo – Sharon Stone, 66: She causes a sensation with a new haircut

Sharon Stone was extremely chic. The 35th edition of the GLAAD Media Awards took place on Thursday, March 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Among the celebrities who visited were Chloe Bailey, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Bailey. But, above all, it was Sharon Stone who caused a sensation during her appearance on the red carpet of the event. On the occasion, the 66-year-old actress, who is actress Niecy Nash, was married to Stephen F. Kolzak, who was in attendance to present the award, revealed a new haircut.

An attractive and assertive pixie cut with one large strand swept to the side. While she usually wears dark blonde, Sharon Stone revealed, this time, a two-tone color that plays off her emerging gray hair. An elegant and classy cut that perfectly matched her Rami Al Ali look, which was made up of a stunning cape. In terms of makeup, she highlighted her blue eyes with black eyeliner. She also opted for lip gloss and pink blush on her cheeks.

© Walter / BestImage

How to maintain your short haircut?

Pixie cut, square or unstructured boyish cut… Short hair is far from being out of fashion, but it must be maintained so that it remains perfect. Therefore visits to the hairdresser should be regular, at most once every three months. Regarding care, it is also recommended to pamper them by adding care oils such as Elixir Orofluido to the Revlon brand argan oil. To guarantee the hold of a short cut, you can use a fixing spray like Maria Nilla’s Styling Spray to give it hold. Finally, don’t forget hydration by using masks and conditioners rich in restorative active ingredients. It’s not because your hair is short that you can’t wear styling accessories like barrettes, headbands, headbands or even head jewelry. Lots of ways to style your short hair.

Photo credit: Walter/BestImage