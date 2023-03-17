Photos from The bombshell revelations from Paris Hilton’s new book

While Paris Hilton has previously opened up about the abuse she revealed she endured at various boarding schools she attended as a teenager, the DJ and entrepreneur is sharing even more details about her harrowing experience at Paris: The Memoir. Paris issues a warning before opening up about the trauma she endured during the two years she spent at various CEDU (CEDU Educational Services, Inc.) schools, including Provo Canyon School in Utah.

The first memories of Paris begin with being dragged out of bed in the middle of the night. “My mind instantly went to the obvious,” writes Paris. “I’m about to be raped. I’m about to be murdered. Here the memory shatters – a broken mirror in my mind. Two men. Hands on me.”

From there, Paris details being repeatedly searched, verbally and physically abused, and “being forced to take drugs with the intent of dulling my intelligence and making me obey.”

The 42-year-old star writes that she has attempted multiple escapes from the schools but has always been found and brought back to the facility, including once they “beat her up” upon her return.

In February 2021, Paris testified in a Utah court against Provo Canyon School in support of a bill focused on ending abuse in the state’s congregate care facilities. Describing her alleged experiences at the institution, she said: “I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights.”

The bill was finally passed, and Paris continues its work advocating for survivors of the “Troubled Teen Industry” through its 11:11 Impact Foundation.

In a statement shared with E! News in October 2022, the Provo Canyon School said that the boarding school “was sold by its previous owner in August 2000”.

“What we can say is that the school provides a structured environment teaching life skills, providing behavioral health therapy and continuing education for young people who come to us with pre-existing and complex emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs,” the statement reads. . “These young people did not succeed in the typical home and school environment.”