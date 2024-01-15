Photos Marina Fois in a short skirt and white tights, Millie Bobby Brown in a flashy dress at the Louis Vuitton show

The program of the last day of Paris Fashion Week this Tuesday March 5, 2024 was very interesting, including the Chanel fashion show, presented by Penélope Cruz and Vanessa Paradis, but also the presentation of the fall-winter 2024-2025 collection Was also included. Louis Vuitton. A program in which the famous French actress Marina Fois, revealed as a member of the troupe during the 1990s Robin HoodAppeared in a short skirt that matched her tights.

Not far from them: the young British actress Millie Bobby-Brown, who started her Career in the series in 2013 once Upon a Time in WonderlandBefore leaving her mark as the heroine of stranger things, She looked gorgeous in a low-cut and attractive pink and yellow dress, with an umbrella in her hand.

Two very prominent stars, surrounded by other celebrities who have also managed to attract attention, like the American actress chloe grace moretz, In 2010, at the age of 13, she appeared before the general public in the role of Hit Girl in the action film kick ass, Her look: slicked-back hair, and a stunning black and white dress that matches her thigh-high boots and her handbag.

Cate Blanchett gives a great performance against Sandra Huller

Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark in the worldwide hit series game of Thronesalso existed, as itAustralian-American Cate Blanchett looks very beautiful in a bright blue top. The world of cinema was obviously very well represented as Léa Seydoux also answered the call.

Just like Jennifer Connelly – with her husband paul bettany , Ana de Armas, Sarah Paulson and her partner Holland Taylor, Jaden Smith, Emma Stone or even Sandra Hüller, who recently won a César Award for Best Actress for her role anatomy of fall By Justin Trite, Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Film Festival.