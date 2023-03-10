Phreak believes Azir issue has been resolved in patch 13.5

League of Legends Patch 13.5 brought a multitude of changes to various characters. Among them we find that rework to Yuumi and, something that had already been announced some time ago, a big balance update for Azir. David Turley”Phreak«, a developer at Riot Games, already spoke about it days ago, making it clear that his intention was for Azir to abuse much less of the [Q] – Conquering sands and it was most playable in Only Qinstead of just being a champion for competitive.

With the new version already implemented, Phreak believes that these changes would have been more than effective. So, the developer posted a tweet talking about this new Azir, highlighting that his win rate seems to be increasingsomething that would be a sign that the champion is beginning to be in a good state after a long time being unviable in Only Q.

see more

A follow-up with more way-too-early Azir data: His Average-Elite skew may have fallen from around 3.5% to around 0.5%. There is certainly not enough data to be confident in the Elite measurement post-patch yet. But if this holds, he has legitimately like +4% win rate headspace. —David Turley (@RiotPhreak) March 8, 2023

Phreak believes that the changes to Azir have been effective

As revealed in his tweetplay Azir with Compass Lethal and maximize the [W] – Rise up! should be the correct method for all your players. However, objects like Nashor’s Tooth they still don’t seem to be viable on this champion.

«Azir’s elite-average bias appears to have fallen to 0.5% from 3.5%. There is still not enough data to have a safe measurement after patch changes. But if it stays that way, it seems that it would have a margin of improvement of 4% win rate“, he stated in the tweet Phreak himself.

In case things continue like this, it seems that Phreak would be right and they would have managed to increase their impact in ranked queues. Of course, we will have to wait for this new patch to start playing on the professional circuit to see what happens with the champion. At the moment Azir has the lowest win rate among the champions of the mid lane from Platinum with a 42.85%.

More in our section LoL News.