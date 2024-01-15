Physical exercise: these are the most common mistakes when you go for a walk – Health

Going for a walk regularly has many health benefits that go beyond just keeping fit. This activity is an effective form of cardiovascular exercise that helps strengthen the heart and improve blood circulation.

In addition, it also helps maintain a healthy weight and control blood sugar levels, which is especially beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. however, There are several mistakes people can make when trying to get some health benefits from this practice.

One of the most common mistakes is underestimating the importance of warming up. Some people may go straight for a walk without prior warm-up exercises, which increases the risk of muscle and joint injuries.

Another common mistake is not setting realistic goals. Some people may try to walk too long distances or at too fast a pace from the beginning, which can lead to excessive fatigue or even injury. It is important to set achievable goals and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your walking over time.

It is essential to wear comfortable and suitable walking shoes that provide the necessary support and fit the foot correctly.

Experts also point out that poor posture is another common mistake while walking. There are people who may bend or rotate their arms improperly, causing discomfort in the back or other parts of the body. Maintaining proper posture, keeping your back straight and shoulders relaxed, is important to prevent injuries and maximize the benefits of exercise.

Additionally, many people neglect hydration while hiking. Although walking may not be as strenuous as other types of exercise, it is still important to stay well hydrated, especially in hot weather or during long walks.

Beyond the physical benefits, Professor Frédéric Gros of the University of Paris explains that walking brings peace, fulfillment and union with nature. Psychologist Sandra Ferreira Sabioncello tells TopDoctors that walking is an extremely important exercise.

“It helps keep the cardiovascular system active and promotes the elimination of cholesterol harmful to the body. Similarly, walking increases resistance to effort and makes us feel tired less and later. It energizes us mentally and physically, as it promotes the release of serotonin and endorphins that generate well-being. Walking also promotes concentration, imagination and is an exercise that we can do alone or in company,” says Ferreira Sabioncello.

