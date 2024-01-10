Physiotherapy students present research projects at the first interprofessional session with medical students

With the aim of introducing medical students to the work of physiotherapists in the field of health promotion and prevention, as well as increasing their awareness of the importance of collaborative work between different disciplines, The Bachelor of Physiotherapy (LF) and the Department of Public Health (DSP) of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine organized the first interprofessional session between LF students and Bachelor of Surgeons.

“Dr. Alberto Guevara Rojas”, at the event held on November 28 and 29. Second year physiotherapy students presented eight final projects developed throughout the semester in the topic “Community Physiotherapy and Public Health”. By teacher Carla Gabriela Uresti Valencia and lawyer Christian Alan Lazcano Benítez.

The work they presented included establishing a health diagnosis for a specific population and proposing a physiotherapy intervention focused on promotion and prevention based on the analysis of the results obtained in their research and applying the epidemiological methodology learned in the classroom. The topic was free to the students’ choice, allowing them to actively integrate the knowledge acquired in the topic.

The titles of the projects displayed were: “Prevalence of pain in musicians playing guitar at the Faculty of Music”, “Low back pain due to prolonged sitting in physiotherapy students”, “Musculoskeletal disorders in UNAM major league representative basketball team players”, “Risk factors of Misinformation in the form of “In older adults who use a cane as a walking aid”, “Facing the challenges: Ankle at stake in flag billet”, “Ergonomic analysis and proposal for injury prevention in gastronomy students” , “Incidence and Prevalence of Injuries in Members of the Taekwondo Team”, and “Health Diagnosis of UNAM Lacrosse Team Members”.

Luis Alberto Luza Ramírez, LF’s coordinating teacher, congratulated the participants: “It gives me great pride to see them in front of an auditorium and see how much they have grown in knowledge and skills.”, and thanked the DSP for the opportunity to work together and clarify the role of physiotherapy in public health issues. “We hope this will be the first interprofessional meeting of many to come,” he said.

For their part, Dr. Ricardo Escamilla Santiago, head of the DSP, and Andrés Quintero Leyra, head of the academic section of Linkages and Community Practices of the DSP, expressed their interest in the problems addressed in each project and He enriched the education of the student community of both degrees with observations based on the medical perspective, identifying possible areas for interdisciplinary intervention.

Physiotherapy students’ experience “I am happy because this activity allowed us to publicize our skills and work in the degree, because many times our field of work is unknown”Diarra Lopez Juarez, considered a third semester student.

for its part, Second year student Andrés Santiago Sánchez Cazares indicated that “It has been a very enriching experience, it was great to explain and present the activities we do as physiotherapy students. Speaking in front of the auditorium was a great opportunity.

Photos by Gloria Meljem, LF, FM, UNAM

“I felt very excited to present my project to the medical students. The research and learning process to propose the intervention allowed us to grow as students and future professionals,” said Michelle Rodriguez Olivares.Second year student.

while for Diego David Guzman Barrera, third semester student, “It was a challenging task from realization to presentation to fellow faculty members. Participating in these activities gives us feedback as students, speakers, researchers and future physiotherapists.,

By L’Excel Diaz