Pia Wurtzbach joins Lisa at Bulgari event in PHP6.1M ootd

Pia Wurtzbach builds her luxury fashion portfolio with a more global presence.

On March 14, 2024, fashion house Bulgari launched its new creator platform at the Théâtre des Lumière.Era – An immersive art exhibition hall in Seoul, South Korea.

The guests of honor at the glamorous evening also included Miss Universe 2015 title holder Pia Wurtzbach, dressed in a beautiful white dress.

“Discovering Seoul tonight with @bulgari,” she posted on her social media account.

Pia Wurtzbach at the Bulgari Studio event in Seoul, South Korea Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach



The 34-year-old beauty queen’s glamorous look for the night was made up of rose gold, fine Italian pieces from Bulgari Jewelry’s new line, the B.Zero1 Collection.

Her caption read: “Small boxes (shiny emoji) @bulgari’s way of saying ‘Welcome’ (red heart emoji)”

Pia Wurtzbach receives gifts from Bulgari Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

According to Bulgari’s official website, one of the necklaces that Pia wore is priced at EUR10,300 or approximately PHP624,000, while the other is priced at EUR71,000 or around PHP4.3 million.

The earrings she is wearing are from the collection Rock 18K pink gold earrings with studded spirals and black ceramic inserts on the sidesThe price is EUR3,800 or PHP230,241.

Pia Wurtzbach in Bulgari jewelry Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach



As for their three rings: the Rock Two-Band Ring, Plain Three-Band Ring, and Plain Four-Band Ring are priced at EUR3,350 (PHP202,975), EUR3,000 (PHP181,769), and EUR3 ,450 (PHP209,034), respectively.

Lastly, Pia’s Bulgari Roma Small Top Handle Bag is priced at around EUR3,500 or PHP212,064.

Pia Wurtzbach in Bulgari fashion dresses Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

Meanwhile, her white gown is by Yves Saint Laurent, available at a price of EUR2,990 or approximately PHP181,163.

guests

As an international gathering, Pia was able to make connections with key figures in the fashion industry, including Bulgari’s own global ambassador Lisa Manoban from K-pop powerhouse quartet BLACKPINK.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (left) and Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban (right) Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

Along with a series of photos capturing her new acquaintance, Pia wrote in her caption (as published): “What a night. (glitter emoji)

“Come out to play with @bulgari to celebrate #BulgariStudio, met some amazing people, and even reconnected with some old friends. (emoji)”

In a candid confession, she continued: “I’m trying to keep my cool pero kilig na kilig din ako (but it’s also giving me butterflies)! (emoji)”

Their subsequent posts also saw Nadine Lustre, Seventeen’s Kim Mingyu, Enhypen’s Nicki and Jungwon, Japanese supermodel Hikari Mori, Thai singer-actor Mile Phakpham Romsathong, and Be on Cloud CEO Krisda.

Nadine Luster (left) and Pia Wurtzbach (right) Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

Seventeen’s Kim Mingyu (left) with Pia Wurtzbach (right) Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

(L-R) Enhypen’s Nikki, Pia Wurtzbach, and Enhypen’s Jungwon Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach (right) with Japanese supermodel Hikari Mori (left) Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach (center) with Thai singer-actor Mile Phakpham Romsathong (left), and Be on Cloud CEO Krisda (right) Photo: Screengrab from Instagram | @piawurtzbach

