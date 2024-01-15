Pierre Garnier covers Ed Sheeran’s hit, and it’s brilliant! (Video)

Photo Credit: TF1

Everyone has been smiling at Pierre Garnier for a month. The winner of “Star Academy” season 11 has turned into a real phenomenon, and with good reason: released a few days after his victory, his debut single “Six Quon Et” instantly became a hit of the time. Number one in the charts for three consecutive weeks, the title was certified a gold single in 20 days and currently has 24.6 million streams. The Norman artist was able to perform it live at the first concert of the “Star Academy” tour that started last weekend. Pierre was not much aware of the success of his song, which went viral during the competition, as he performed it at the palace. , Seriously, I’m losing my temper a little. It’s a little big. When you don’t expect anything and you see everything that’s happening… Later, when I sang it in the finale I had a little feeling, everyone in the audience was singing, so I told myself something was happening » He summarizes on the microphone Darling FM,

A perfect cover!

How does Pierre Garnier analyze the tremendous success of “There We Were”? , I don’t know! I just played my song on guitar like that and liked it, so I don’t really know why. I don’t have much explanation but I’m happy » He confirms, happy with the start of the tour that he shares with Axel, Candice and Helena: ” The first two dates went very, very good. (…) Doing it together for the first time, I think it’s cool “. And the young phenomenon has a great gift for its audience: during his appearance on Cherry FM’s “Revil Cherry”, Pierre Garnier covered one of his favorite songs, Ed Sheeran’s worldwide hit “Perfect” .

, It was small, I was in my room. I said to myself “oh this is great” and I started playing the guitar » Pierre Garnier recalls when asked if he remembered the first time he heard the piece. Neither one, nor two, so he took his guitar and, during the semi-final of “Star Academy”, he picked up Ed Sheeran’s romantic song, repeating the famous lyric in his hoarse voice: ” I found a love for me / Darling, just dive in and follow my lead / Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet / Oh, I never knew you were the one who was waiting for me “.Enough to tug at the hearts of millions of his fans.