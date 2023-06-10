Pig farmers show little interest in buy-out schemes

Only 12 percent of Flemish pig farmers who can be bought have registered for it. He writes Het belang van Limburg on Fridays. According to Flemish Agriculture Minister Jo Brons (CD&V), the government’s compensation is out of date.

Reduce pig herd by 30 percent by 2030. This is the goal of the Flemish government as set out in the Nitrogen Agreement. In absolute figures: there are 5.86 million pigs in Flanders today. So it should be 1.8 million less over seven years. One of the steps taken to achieve that objective is the voluntary buy-out scheme. The Flemish government is allocating 200 million euros for this.

By no means do all 4,155 Flemish pig farms qualify. Only small and medium-sized companies that contribute more than 0.5 percent to nitrogen deposition in the surrounding nature are entitled to compensation. There are 982 in Flanders. Until 17 June, pig farmers who have been contacted can register for the buy-out scheme. But there is little excitement a week before the deadline. Of the 982 eligible pig farmers, only 116, or 12 percent, have registered.