Pilot Wim flies from Balen to Hoivenen for a free pancake (Stabroek) with grandma Mientje (85)

Dozens of planes, Ulms and gyrocopters descended on Hoovingen airfield on Sunday as the local aero club organized a pancake fly-in there. Among them is Wim Dickmans (27). He flew from Balen Kehuwel to Hoivenan with his cruise PS-28. Only one passenger on board: his 85-year-old grandmother Miyanje.

A pancake fly-in invites the pilots to a meeting, where they are given a free pancake. Once landing on a grass airfield, the pilots banked their aircraft on the sidelines. There, spectators could watch the different types under the supervision of volunteers from Vliegclub Hoevenen.

Pilot Wim Dijkmans landed his plane around noon. He did not come alone, but brought his grandmother Minje Dijkmans with him. “It’s barely a 25-minute flight from Balen to here, so we took a detour first. I got my pilot’s license three years ago and have flown many hours in the meantime. This is the first time that I am flying with my grandmother to Hovenen

Pilot Wim and Grandma Miyanje are enjoying a pancake. , © Eric Vandewale

Mienje Dijkmans: “It is a privilege and an honor to be on board the plane with my grandson. Fortunately I am still fit to experience it. But I have full confidence in Wim and I am not afraid for a moment. On the contrary, I really enjoyed it up there in the sky and now I will enjoy my pancake too.”

flying experience

Eddy de Wolfe also flies in Hooveen and directs several spectators as the parked aircraft pass by. “Luckily the sun is there, but the wind is blowing. Because it is perpendicular to the runway, it requires considerable experience from the pilot to land safely here. Safety is always paramount. So if some pilots don’t like landing today in Hoivenen with so much wind, I completely understand that.”

Roxanne and baby Axel come to see the plane. , © Eric Vandewale

Roxanna Callie and baby Axel watch a plane take off. “We live near here and over the years have managed to see dozens of aircraft take off and land in Hovenen. We also often watch parachutists landing here. Now that we have access to the planes, we Happy to take advantage of it.”

Pilot Martin Vermeulen gives an explanation about the first flight to Stijn Strauven and sons Jasper and Steiff. , © Eric Vandewale

A little further on, Stijn Strawn and his sons Jasper and Steiff are talking to pilot Martin Vermeulen. You can take the first flight over Hovenen for 50 Euros during the pancake fly-in. Stijn Strauven: “We are interested, but still unsure.” Especially both sons sometimes want to take to the air. “Because it’s adventurous and exciting. We are not yet interested in following a course ourselves,” say the two brothers.

Five-year-old Louis is already dreaming of becoming a pilot. , © Eric Vandewale