Pinkpop 2023 prefers pop (tiktok) over rock

Pink beanbag, hat, shirt, sweatband, and socks. And after another day in the scorching sun on the festival grounds: many red-pink burnt limbs despite constant ‘lubrication’! on the plates. Organizer Jan Smeets, he actually waved goodbye to his festival last year, not the first time peppering his visitors in a paternalistic way.

Pinkpop, the oldest and best-known Dutch pop festival, turned pink as usual this weekend in Landgraaf in south Limburg and it was ‘tropical’, according to the rapper. donnie on Sunday morning.

The heat lay like a blanket over the site for three days: in a soft, languid atmosphere, visitors strolled between two large stages (one opposite the other with a large festival area in the middle), with another large concert hall behind it. Corner around the tent and bus: Phase 4, a pleasant sanctuary with its own festive atmosphere.

“Are we hot, Pinkpop?” Trio frontman Scott Shout prince s and the goat, With encouraging hype in The Hague, it was bound to be a wild mess. And it worked, with people jumping and yellow ducks flying through the air (hit: ‘The Duck’).

feelings

This version of Pinkpop was more pop than rock. Featuring both headliners and extremely radio-friendly offerings on stage in the afternoon. pinkpop 2023 had short hair on the teeth though the show’s war on drugs (Sounds Carpet Fan at Twilight), the black Keys (Blues Rock with Blues Heart) and Queens of the Stone Age, a Rams-tough reunion with multiple injured foreman Josh Homme, strong. Homme was in a protracted divorce battle and is recovering from cancer, it was announced last week.

Feelings were not spared anyway. so the irish audience favorite brought Script An emotional tribute to their guitarist, Mark Sheehan, who passed away earlier this year. Fans came into the picture sobbing with the acoustic ‘If You Could See Me Now’. The subsequent discharge was beautiful with the mega hit ‘For The First Time’ by Little Fire Fountain.

When it came to its headliners, Pinkpop had a mediocre interpretation. At that time the names of Pink, Robbie Williams and Red Hot Chili Peppers were shining. Say twenty years ago, they did what they could well again; Quietly, just like that, in a festive atmosphere.

in the case of American pop singer little finger It was still impressive stunt work. While floating and somersaulting on the ropes, he unquestioningly unleashed several hits over the heads of the spectators. And it’s about time that Pinkpop finally had a female headliner!

british pop star Robbie Williams Pinkpop shut down eight years ago. His resurgence after various addictions was already a fact six months ago and Pinkpop got the exact same show on Saturday evening, complete with gold glitter suit and gray Mohawk, as he brought to the Zigo Dome in January. And there were the same jokes about his declining condition (“I call it the Covid of the lungs”) and again self-mocking about his valleys.

It was also an entertaining show and he had a great series of hits. But it was striking how many breaths the singer needed.

cover the carousel

Outright excitement at Landgraf brought a performance of bloodthirsty rock royalty Hollywood Vampires, The arrival of 60-year-old actor Johnny Depp in particular, wearing a large Rastafari hat, black-rimmed eyes, pigtails and a large joint, turned out to be an unexpected swoon. There was a sea of ​​female fans in front, obscene proposals on placards! Who missed the bad developments surrounding the drag-and-drop divorce case with Amber Heard?

And with Alice Cooper, now 75, still dressed as the bloodthirsty leader of the vampire legion that also has Aerosmith star guitarist Joe Perry a permanent spot, the pumped-up rock show was a huge cult attraction.

Musically it was nothing more than a merry cover carousel. But pinkpop swallowed it: from The Doors’ ‘Break On Through (To The Other Side)’, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ sung by Depp, to fiery pinkpop anthems with clenched fists, Alice Cooper classic ‘Schools Out’ . ,

tiktok generation

Surprise and recognition go hand in hand with festivals. Pinkpop has never really been a festival of great musical experimentation, but in recent years the music has broadened a bit: a little dance, more hip-hop or even a big soul with a top DJ. Name or a notable musical cross-pollination.

Now Pinkpop had a range of young pop (names like think this, Sira, Kevin and the Animals) – freshly washed or otherwise ascended online via Tiktok. This is a generation of soft pop songs full of reflection. Whose one hit is infectious, like ‘ABCDFU’ by the singer Gayle From and to Nashville where the front rows roar with everything, but unfortunately uniformity also reigns supreme.

the icelandic grandma fryer Charmed as the Eurovision anti-star. Former One Direction Teen Idol niall horan To scream, you only had to raise the corner of your mouth. His songs were sung casually off the field, such as ‘If You Leave Me’ and ‘Meltdown’.

So Pinkpop played it safe, very safe. And it was the discovery of popular music that happened a little bit faster than the rest. Or at least the original. belgian melancholic psych pop the haunted youth stood out in that sense. and yes, rapper too donnie, Because the way he opened Sunday, he made even the biggest sarcasm laugh. Even his loose freestyle in corrupt party packaging Rene Froger passed in front of it, forcing Pinkpop into a long polonaise.