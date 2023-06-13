Pinkpop 2023 Tips: OOR guides you through the line-up (Pinkpop)

Pinkpop, Classic. The first festival where you go for the first time as a kid only to come back for a lifetime. For that one headliner or just to sprint between the north, south and tent stages for three days. However this year the biggest festival in the Netherlands is also bursting with music all friends. So choose fast. Come on, lend a hand.

headliner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouuFLtz499c

‘Then let me entertain you…’ Yep, leave it to the mainstays of this edition. Expect lots of oohs and ahhs from the superstar and top athlete P! nkJoe often allows himself to be taken to the roof of the stage. Robbie Williams Anyway mastered the headline trick we remember from 2015: Sing along, laugh, laugh, jump – the whole festival package is ready for you. and of course red Hot Chili PeppersBack in Landgraf for the first time since 2016, but now with a certain guitar star on the left flank… come on, what’s his name again?

expect to climax

We can already feel it: the haunted youth In a sultry tent stage, with those great reverb guitars, carefully produced explosions and thunderous drums. The band based around Joachim Liebens, just an hour’s drive from his native village of Alken[b]would do it all. Though his great American example debuts war on drugs Also at Pinkpop, on the South Stage that same Friday, with the setting sun and many more rumblings and explosions. goose bumps.

Upholstery

If it’s not shiny new, it probably is the furniture. boys like Editor (sixth time), Script (sixth time), Queens of the Stone Age (fifth time) and Immediately (4th time) Meanwhile say a good word of Limburgish. and Will Jain Smeets (52scheduled tribe Times) also appear on stage again? To be on the safe side, let’s practice: ‘Thank you Jantje, Jantje, Jantje, thank you Jantje!’

peak hour forecast

Slow to steady traffic is expected on the roads towards South Stage around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Be mindful of serious traffic disruptions and walk where possible. or prefer Brutus Above gold barOf course this is also possible.

Who has what to prove?

Are you ready to soft rock? Let’s hope so, because with names like poet only, tom odell, one Republic, think this And driver age The program has great radio friendliness. With their millions of streams, these guys have little to prove, but we still need convincing. also by Round, which is in a real “breakthrough spot” on Saturday. let’s watch.

tourist attraction

Sorry Josh Homme, the biggest rock star of the weekend is an actor: Johnny Depp. he presents with Hollywood Vampires A Kind Of Rock And Roll Karaoke, With Others cancellable Men like Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith). fanfare circus act? It seems that. Still want to watch? Yes, anyway.

in between

huh? Huh, In tough territory, this Mongolian band is charming with its traditional throat singing, traditional horseplay and less traditional hard metal riffs. Also, the annual block of ‘Nostalgic Noise’ is filled by Disturbed and represents i prime Extremely popular metalcore. First cover Simon & Garfunkel, second Taylor Swift. It’s our turn to have a beer, isn’t it?

anything else Ear Favorite?

Ooh war paint, Started once under the wing of John Frusciante (ha, that was him!) and now right before Peppers in Pinkpop. A definite highlight for those few vagabond hipsters in Landgraf and anyone who loves beautiful, seductive indie vibes. See you next at the Turkish Psychedelic Folk Festival of altin gun And the tinkling of Britpoppers lathams, or at least with the modern soul hero Nathaniel Ratliff Right in front of him…? Argh. block diagram!

Pinkpop, June 16 to 18, Landgraf

opening photo Bart Hemskerk