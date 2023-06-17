pinkpop is really taking a new direction

They’re still there, white rock bands filled with men of a certain age, but on the 52nd edition of Pinkpop it’s clear from the first moment that a fresh, youthful course has been set.

It’s hot on Pinkpop. The event area Megaland is baking in the sun. Thermometers at companies around the festival site indicated 31 degrees, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be even hotter.

We remember the scene from last year: long queues for the stall where you could fill up your water bottle and get a free PinkPop water bag. A water point in the middle of the site, to refill your bags and throw a fresh splash in your face.

During these types of heated editions, ‘good old’ Jan Smeets stepped forward, the festival owner, who repeatedly urged you to put on sunscreen and drink plenty of water from the south stage. That advice is now on the forums and also from presenters, but it no longer comes from Jan Smits: they said goodbye last year. Today, on the opening day of edition 52, the post-Smeets era begins.

Not that the departure of Father Pinkpop is the only explanation for this, but it does seem like something has indeed changed, at least in the first hours. The masses, which had been growing up until the forced corona interruption, have been rejuvenated: an onslaught of people in their twenties can be seen.

Of course it’s all to do with the programme: lots of light pop, some hip-hop here and there. Pinkpop has three big headliner giants as always, but even two of those three spots are reserved for relatively light entertainment: Pink and Robbie Williams.



Frena opened the biggest stage of Pinkpop 2023 today. Image Ben Hodijk

On the biggest of Pinkpop’s four stages, Ghanaian Hagenis Frena debuts: an exponent of the Dutch-language rap scene, but his ‘Frena Deluxe’ concert is a pop revue of sorts, with tons of hits, one for the masses There is a song. In Love, a salute to Ghana, the land of her roots, and … a guest appearance by her undeniable ‘little brother’ Lil Klein, with whom Frena, among other things, scored hits drink and drugs performs.

Entertaining, so straight onto Stage 4, where another kid of the Dutch hip-hop scene will perform: Rotterdammer ADF Samsky. But no: the presenter has ‘bad news’. Samsky did not arrive on time, so his performance was cancelled.

Still, it has somewhat sketched out what the 52 version of Pinkpop sounds like. They’re still there, white rock bands filled with men of a certain age: The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, the War on Drugs, they still make an appearance.

But beneath that, low on the bill, Pinkpop 2023 is just that festival – to name a few examples from Friday’s schedule – Irishman Niall Horan (alumnus of boy band One Direction, ex-bandmate of Harry Styles), Irish pop Young pop singers like the band Picture This and Bente (discovered by the voice kids), Sera (surfaced through TikTok and Instagram).

Musically, it’s Feather Light Friday. With 22-year-old English spring-in-the-field Maisie Peters (breaking out with her songs on YouTube), the lightheartedness becomes somewhat intolerable, but that’s what her young, mostly female fans landgraf on to sing along to her songs. I’m in, it’s great to see that. Pinkpop needed them.