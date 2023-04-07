Pioneering LGTBIQ+ ‘Streamers’ that you can’t miss

“In almost every team I’ve been on, I’ve heard homophobic comments from one of my colleagues or workers and I’ve felt uncomfortable, even scared of losing my job if I told the truth.” In May 2022, Biofrostone of the most important streamers of the eSportsHe made his homosexuality public and exposed the homophobia he has suffered since he was a child. The streamer denounced that the world of video games is still a world full of prejudice and discrimination to him LGTBIQ+ collective.

Today we want to make it clear: There is life beyond Ibai, Rubius, Auronplay and TheGrefg. On platforms like twitch it’s getting easier to find streamers diverse, not only because of their content, but also because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. His work on these platforms contributes to making the streaming a safe place where you can have a good time without fear of being judged for who you are.

If for whatever reason you have not reached this type of creators, do not worry. Today we bring a compilation of some streamers from the collective that are hitting it on Twitch and that will surely make you have a good time.

Luis Toxicity

Louis is a streamer homosexual On whose Twitch channel he fights homophobia directly. “Gay and proud,” he says in his channel’s description. He has an outlet for everything and he doesn’t hesitate to respond to any derogatory comment they make about the group. Getting bored with Luis is complicated. As streamer spends hours playing video games like him Genshin Impact, Overwatch or Valorant.

Gamer Guinea Pigs

If the gameplays You like them, but you still haven’t managed to get into the world of Twitch, no problem: Guinea Pigs Gamer creates his content on YouTube, where he uploads short videos. On his channel you can find the best tricks and tutorials for a wide variety of games, including Animal Crossing either Pokemon. His forte? Without a doubt the Nintendo Switch.

Nikatin

there are also great streamers of the collective outside the Spanish-speaking world. I could not miss Nikatine, a streamer trans who became popular as a result of the diverse sex characters that he created while playing Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA). Nikatine is also the founder of Transmission Gaminga community that seeks to bring together the majority of transgender content creators through discordthe communication platform of the streamers by excellence.

BlizzB3ar

“My name is Blizz (he/him) and I am a gay black streamer”. This is how BlizzB3ar introduces himself, a streamer who began to gain popularity on Twitch during the pandemic and the mandatory quarantine. Your content is top notch chill and usually do gameplays of games like Stardew Valley either Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In addition, its most popular content is the just chatting, where he talks to his followers about various topics (for example, culture queer African American).

pikachulita

Pikachulita, also known as Katie, is a streamer black bisexual. On Twitch, he spends hours playing shooter As the Apex Legends either Fortnitebut he also likes horror gamesAs the Devour or the Inside the backrooms. In her broadcasts, Katie rejects any kind of homophobic, misogynistic, transphobic or racist language.

readysetben

In the UK it is one of the streamers queer most popular (previously known as Little Legz TV). He plays action video games like the final fantasy but you can also see him at the controls of some more chillAs the Animal Crossing or the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. It is currently part of the The Rainbow Arcade Stream Teama group consisting of streamersartists and content creators from the LGBTIQ+ community who, beyond having a fun time showing how they play, dedicate their spaces to promoting the inclusion of the collective.

Sierra Myst

We couldn’t finish the list without naming Sierra, a non-binary drag artist from Canada. On her channel she plays Animal Crossing either The Sims, but their live shows stand out, chatting calmly with people from the group as a podcast. His respect and care for the LGTBGIQ + community is firm: “Toxicity or hatred that discriminates against someone based on their race, religion, gender or sexuality will not be tolerated in chat,” indicates one of the rules of his channel.

And you, do you know someone else? streamer of the collective?