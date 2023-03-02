Piqué, Shakira’s ex, breaks silence over ‘famous’ photo with another player

Photo of Piqué and Ibrahimovic was in the year he met Shakira (Photo: Getty Images – POPline authorized use)

Clearly it wasn’t a kiss! After 13 years of the curious click taken from a moment between the Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the former Barcelona defender Gerard Piquethe ex of Shakira finally tried to explain the context of the image. In 2010, the then teammates were caught face to face, holding hands. The photo opened space for several fanfics and theories about a possible romance between the two.

> Follow the OMG! on Instagram to follow the world of celebs, reality shows and memes

read more

Ibrahimovic and Piqué at BRODERAGEM in FULL HD pic.twitter.com/H6t9u2tkgG — Edu Araujo (@edufutirinhas) May 29, 2020

READ MORE:

During “After Kings”, a program with the leaders of the football tournament of 7 Kings League, the former athlete was finally asked about the subject and did not run away from the answer. The explanation came last Wednesday (1) in a live broadcast on Twitch.

Advertising









Advertising

Amongst the laughter of the studio partners, piqué contextualized: “It was in the parking lot of the club (Barcelona), where my car was, and the press was there too”. Then one of the presenters asks: “And could you kiss in the parking lot?”. Proving that he really is a ‘taker’, the Spaniard hinted that he won’t even let his former teammate pass!

“I could kiss Zlatan, but not in the club parking lot! The photo is totally out of context.”

The former defender took the story with good humor and recalled how Ibrahimovic responded to speculation. That’s because the day after the click, the Swede called a reporter from Telecinco, a Spanish channel, to ask for satisfaction. Surrounded by paparazzithe Swede opened the car window visibly irritated and invited the journalist: “Come to my house with your sister and I’ll show you that I’m not gay”.

READ MORE:

Controversy was the year Piqué met Shakira

In addition to the buzz surrounding the names of the former Barcelona defender and striker, another fact marked 2010 in the life of piqué. It was in that year that he won not only the World Cup but also Shakira’s heart!

The athlete has told in previous interviews how the flirtation began that resulted in a 12-year marriage. piqué remembers that he met the owner of “Hips Don’t Lie” in Madrid, shortly before leaving for South Africa, where he would play for the Spanish national team. Since it’s not silly or anything, he got the singer’s number and struck up a conversation.

With the routine of matches for the Cup, he knew he only had one chance to find the shake in Africa: Spain needed to go to the final. No sooner said than done. The Spanish team arrived in the last match and beat the Netherlands by 1 x 0, giving the team the first world title. With motivation like Shakira, who doesn’t win the Cup?!

Twelve years after the beginning of what seemed to be a beautiful love story, the singer’s relationship with the former player came to an end amidst treason controversies. Shakira would have discovered her husband’s jumping around when realizing that someone was eating a jelly that only she liked! The item even became a carnival costume here in Brazil.

After the divorce, piqué publicly assumed a new relationship with the Spanish Clara Chia, considered the pivot of the couple’s separation. Now the lady of “Waka Waka” continued life earning after the end of the marriage. The Colombian reached the top of the world after the release of “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, his collaboration with Argentine producer bizarre. The track mentions the names of piqué It is clear indirectly and brings the artist’s perspective on the whole situation.

And then, will this declaration of Gerard Pique about his former teammate will become another pen from the Shakira? We wait!

Did you like this article? Read more content from Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, curiosities, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!