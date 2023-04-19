Piqué’s mother breaks the silence and speaks for the first time after her son’s divorce

Protagonist of the separation of Piqué and Shakira, Montserrat Bernabéu speaks for the first time after the divorce of his son

The sudden termination of the marriage of Gerard Pique (36) and the singer Shakira (46) caused something to talk about among Internet users and had an amazing impact on the world media! Last Tuesday night, the 18th, the subject was once again highlighted on the web. This because Montserrat Bernabéuthe star’s mother broke the silence and made her first official statement after her son’s divorce.

After the repercussions of the case, Shakira’s former mother-in-law vented in an interview on the program “Col lapse” of the autonomous Catalan television, TV3, but avoided dealing with personal matters, and made it clear that she would not say anything about the case involving the former daughter in law.

However, the matriarch cited indirect facts that everyone could understand. “Like everyone else, I have my professional and personal life. When I’m at work I concentrate on what I have to do and I’m Dr. Bernabéu”, assured.

It is noteworthy that in recent weeks the singer would have removed the witch from the balcony of her home in Barcelona, ​​as a sign of rapprochement between her ex-in-laws.

Gerard Piqué breaks silence and speaks for the first time about controversial Shakira song

Recently, soccer star Gerard Piqué decided to comment on the end of his marriage to Shakira and also spoke about his relationship with his children, in an interview on the program “El món”, on RAC1, the main radio station in Catalan in Barcelona. .

“I heard the music. I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t think it will play. People have responsibilities, especially those of us who are parents, we must try to protect our children. I don’t want to say more, everyone makes the appropriate decisions. I don’t want to talk about the problem anymore, all I want is for them to be ok”, declared Pique.