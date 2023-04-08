Piqué’s mother used witchcraft to keep him away from Shakira, says seer – Rádio Itatiaia

A psychic went viral when she said that Shakira’s ex-mother-in-law, Piqué’s mother, cast a spell to keep the singer away from her son. According to the astrologer, Monserrat Bernabeu, the athlete’s mother did “dark works” to distance the couple.

“Piqué’s mother had a lot to do with this because she did a very dark job for Shakira, to separate Shakira from Piqué and unfortunately her son is falling… Piqué needs to go with someone to clean him up and soon we’ll see him with another woman who is not Clara Chía. The problem was him, he lacked a lot of youth, they have to understand that love doesn’t end, it just changes places”, said Mhoni Vidente.

Other rumors suggested that Piqué’s parents helped him meet his mistress, Clara Chia, even when he was still married to Shakira.

In addition, newspapers claim that videos and images show the mother-in-law treating Shakira in a derogatory way and verbally and physically assaulting her. According to the seer, this demonstrates “negative energies” in the relationship.

Monserrat Bernabeu also explained that this was why the Colombian singer decided to place a witch on the balcony of her house, which faced the residence of her ex-in-laws.