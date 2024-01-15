Pirates of the Caribbean: Big surprise, Johnny Depp may be back (but it’s disappointing)

Following Johnny Depp’s exit from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga following legal troubles with Amber Heard, Disney may be pulling out. According to rapidly growing rumours, the American entertainment giant is considering bringing the actor back in the next opus of the franchise. News that should make fans happy, even if it does come with some disappointment.

Jack Sparrow returning in a secondary role?

According to the information of the journalist Daniel RichtmanAlways very well informed, Disney would like to bring back Johnny Depp In pirates of the caribbean 6, but not me lead role As happened in the previous films.

The idea would be to make him an offer Appearance as supporting characterLeaving the limelight to the new generation of actors.

This strategy will allow Disney to not giving up completely After pushing the actor aside, avoiding overly brutal changes in direction. method of farsighted manIn short.

It remains to be seen whether the fans who are demanding a comeback are desperate to make a comeback. Jack Sparrowwill be satisfied with this half measure,

A revived artist to breathe new life into the saga

as usual Daniel Richtman, Disney reportedly intends to refurbish the cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean For Relaunch the franchise And give it a second wind. Rumors specifically mentioned Ayo Edebiri in the role ofA new character inspired by the famous pirate Anne Bonny,

arrival of new faces thus allowing pass the flashlight slowly for the new generation, while ensuring the presence of Johnny Depp To create links to previous films. A smooth transition that may prove prudent to attract both early fans and new audience,

Johnny Depp leaving despite controversies?

despite controversies who have surrounded him in recent years, Johnny Depp will be Open to the idea of ​​collaborating with Disney again If the project proves interesting. A position shared by influential figures in the industry, such as producers. jerry bruckheimerwho does not hide his desire Watch the actor reprise his iconic role,

However, some people question this Relevance of returns Of Johnny Depp In a simple secondary role. will this be necessary Deploy the treasure trove of storytelling imagination To justify the presence of Jack Sparrow Without making him the hero of the story? And what actors will agree? Return to a simple picture, the one who had until then assumed the face of Gatha? Under the best of circumstances this comeback will require answering a lot of questions.