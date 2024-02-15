Pistons-Suns: Isaiah Stewart arrested for hitting Drew Eubanks

The Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart hit Drew Ubans before the start of the game against the Suns, for which he was arrested and later released.

Phoenix – center of detroit pistons, Isaiah StewartWas Arrested To attack Wednesday to attack the center of Phoenix Suns, Drew EubanksAt the field a few hours before the teams played.

Phoenix police said stewart He received a summons and was released. Stewart had already been ruled out of the game with a sprained left ankle. eubanks Scored six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in win over sons By 116-100.

Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks getty images

Eubanks said before the game that the altercation occurred upon entering the field. He said an argument broke out and they were in a face-off before Stewart punched him. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was OK to play, although police say he suffered minor injuries.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked and incidents of violence like this are unacceptable,” the Sons said in a statement. “We clearly support Drew and will continue to work with local authorities and the NBA.”

Pistone said he is aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and the cause of it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Pistons coach Monty Williams, fired by Phoenix after last season, said he felt the Suns should have ignored his statement.

Williams said, “The point is to get all the information. The NBA will conduct an investigation.” “It would be a little irresponsible for me to come here and make a statement. I know Sans said it was unprovoked; I think it’s definitely irresponsible. You really don’t know.

“This should not have happened. There is a time to gather information and then a statement can be made.”

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021, in which Stewart was suspended for two games and James was suspended for one game.

Suns star Kevin Durant said, “Put the game first. There’s a lot of noise.” “What happened before the game is unfortunate, it’s supposed to be brotherly. But I also understand, people get involved in things. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can overcome that.” . We’re all rooting for Drew.”