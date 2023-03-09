Pitch Perfect returns to Netflix and it’s time for you to watch the movies again – Geek Journey

Started during 2012, the franchise The perfect choice quickly won over its audience to the point of securing two sequels. And now, years later, his trilogy is finally fully available on Netflix. We have therefore gathered in a single text the main details of its plot for you to remember and prepare to watch the films again.

What is the plot of the movie Pitch Perfect?

In The perfect choice, The Barden Bellas is an all-girl group, who bet on the perfect look and pop hits to attract the college crowd. However, after a disastrous performance at the year-end competition, its members decide to rethink the group.

That’s when the invitation came for Beca (Anna Kendrick), an aspiring DJ who has no interest in high school life, joins the new band. At first, Beca completely rejects the invitation, but after meeting Jesse (Skylar Astin), which is part of a band formed only by boys, she decides to accept the invitation and starts to help the members of The Barden Bellas to find a new look and path.

Who is in the cast and production of the film?

In addition to relying on Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astinthe protagonist cast of the franchise The perfect choice It is formed by Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, Shelley Regner, Kelley Jakle, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, in addition to the participation of John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks. The actress Hailee Steinfeld was added as one of the leads in movies 2 and 3.

Jason Moore is responsible for directing the first film, which in turn has the script signed by Kay Cannon. The team of producers of the franchise is formed by Elizabeth Banks, Paul Brooks, and Max Handelman.

Check out the trailer:

