PixMob, the entertainment company that stimulates collective enjoyment through the power of wireless lighting, has recently expanded its activities in Europe. PixMob works with companies and artists to create a unique lighting experience using LED bracelets to drive audience participation and enhance any show or live event.

The company has published over 2,000 shows since its inception, creating mesmerizing experiences around the world for countless exciting and demanding projects over the past twelve years. PixMob has collaborated with famous clients such as Super Bowl, Olympics, Eurovision, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, F1 Ceremonies and many more.

To strengthen its European expansion, Pixmob recently launched operations in Belgium to support the local market and simplify its product catalog. The company recently hired Ysabel Vangrudenberg to lead operations in Europe.

About his recent appointment and expansion of the company Ysabel Vangrudenberg, Managing Director Pixmob Europe Following: “I can’t wait to start this new chapter for the company and there are many exciting projects on the agenda. It’s great that we can take a more local approach to our activities thanks to our new Belgium distribution center providing thousands of sports and music fans across Europe with our state-of-the-art lighting technology a unique and exciting live experience.

These actions will aid PixMob’s further expansion efforts and support a renewed partnership with the band Coldplay to provide illuminated wristbands to 1,776,400 fans across Europe as part of their “Spheres of Music” world tour this summer To be.

Coldplay lighting director Shahim Litchmore Says the following about the partnership with Pixmob: “Working with Pixmob on this tour has been amazing. There is always room for more magic with them and together we developed new lighting effects and heart sculptures to get fans excited. Provided by Pixmob The technology behind it is incredibly versatile and is the driving force behind the company.

Pixmob has created an exclusive compostable wristband made from sustainably sourced sugarcane for Coldplay’s world tour. Sustainability is a key driver for Pixmob and a key part of Coldplay’s latest world tour. Pixmob offers to ‘renew’ them during the tour by collecting wristbands on site after shows, disinfecting them and providing them with new batteries.

The combination of refurbishment and an extensive recycling program allows artists to reduce the environmental impact of their tour, while still providing an exciting experience for fans. To date, over 85% of fans have returned the wristband during the tour to be reused during the rest of the tour after refurbishment.

