Planneo Gaming returns to the Youth House with Fortnite, Fifa and Mario Kart tournaments

The Youth Delegation of the City Hall of Cordoba inaugurates next Friday, March 10, the initiative Gaming Planner a space where young people from Cordoba can enjoy tournaments on-line of the most popular video games in the space of the Youth House.

In this way, every Friday afternoon, starting at 5:00 p.m., the Casa de la Juventud is transformed into a space where video games are the protagonists thanks to PC Gaming, XBox and Nintendo Switch game consolesas well as virtual reality experiences.

Young gamers people from Cordoba will be able to enjoy their favorite videogames such as Fortnite, Fifa 2023, Mario Kart or League of Legends in a space where they will have two facilitators, four Virtual Reality (TV+VR) positions, ten complete PC Gaming positions, six Xbox positions and two Nintendo Switch positions (eight controllers) to hold tournaments and competitions.

Themes

Each week there will be a theme gaming regardless of whether the computers and equipment gaming will be available to users under the control of the monitors of the House of Youth.

Regarding this initiative, the Youth delegate,Cintia Bustoshas pointed out that “Planneo Gaming is yet another alternative with which We want all young people to find their space in the Youth Delegation. In addition, we want this bet not only to be seen from the point of view of a leisure alternative, but also as the opportunity to make gamification a way of learning and even a job opportunity.”