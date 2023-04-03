Play-In dates, times, matches and groups

The EMEA Masters 2023 of Lol It comes like a whirlwind, without giving us time to get over the emotional hangover from the end of the Super League and the rest of the European regional leagues. The moment of truth for all those champions who face each other starting this Tuesday.
The 28 qualified teams they are ready and more than ready. especially the 16 that will start from the Play-Insince the remaining 12, where the two Spanish teams are, rest quietly waiting for the other four rivals that will come out of this previous phase.
Kicking off the #EMEAMasters Play-In Stage with these matches! pic.twitter.com/OIPQdBqcLD
— EMEA Masters (@EMEAmasters) April 3, 2023
The EMEA Masters 2023 Play-In Groups
- Group A
- Aegis
- Geekay Esports
- GTZ Esports
- Team 7AM
- B Group
- Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- KRC Genk Esports
- Papara SuperMassive
- White Dragons
- Group C
- aNC Outplayed
- eSuba
- Diamond Esports
- WLGaming Esports
- Group D
- entropiq
- Partizan Esports
- RA’AD
- Verdant
Dates, times and matches of the Play-In of EMEA Masters 2023
- April 4
- 5:00 p.m. – Geekay Esports vs Team 7AM
- 5:00 p.m. – Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs KRC Genk Esports
- 5:00 p.m. – WLGaming Esports vs Diamond Esports
- 5:00 p.m. – entropiq vs Partizan Esports
- 6:00 p.m. – Aegis vs GTZ Esports
- 6:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs White Dragons
- 6:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs eSuba
- 6:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs Verdant
- 7:00 p.m. – Aegis vs Team 7AM
- 7:00 p.m. – White Dragons vs KRC Genk Esports
- 7:00 p.m. – eSuba vs WL Gaming Esports
- 7:00 p.m. – Verdant vs Partizan Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – GTZ Esports vs Geekay Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs Diamond Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs entropiq
- 9:00 p.m. – Aegis vs Geekay Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs KRC Genk Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs WL Gaming Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs Partizan Esports
- 10:00 p.m. – GTZ Esports vs Team 7AM
- 10:00 p.m. – White Dragons vs Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 10:00 p.m. – eSuba vs Diamond Esports
- 10:00 p.m. – Verdant vs entropiq
- 5th of April
- 5:00 p.m. – Aegis vs GTZ Esports
- 5:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs KRC Genk Esports
- 5:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs WL Gaming Esports
- 5:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs Partizan Esports
- 6:00 p.m. – Geekay Esports vs Team 7AM
- 6:00 p.m. – White Dragons vs Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 6:00 p.m. – eSuba vs Diamond Esports
- 6:00 p.m. – Verdant vs entropiq
- 7:00 p.m. – Aegis vs Team 7AM
- 7:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs Anorthosis Famagusta Esports
- 7:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs Diamond Esports
- 7:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs entropiq
- 8:00 p.m. – GTZ Esports vs Geekay Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – White Dragons vs KRC Genk Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – eSuba vs WL Gaming Esports
- 8:00 p.m. – Verdant vs Partizan Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – GTZ Esports vs Team 7AM
- 9:00 p.m. – Anorthosis Famagusta Esports vs KRC Genk Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – WL Gaming Esports vs Diamond Esports
- 9:00 p.m. – entropiq vs Partizan Esports
- 10:00 p.m. – Aegis vs Geekay Esports
- 10:00 p.m. – Papara SuperMassive vs White Dragons
- 10:00 p.m. – aNC Outplayed vs eSuba
- 10:00 p.m. – RA’AD vs Verdant
- april 7
- 11:00 a.m. – Qualifying match 1
- 11:00 a.m. – Qualifying Match 2
- 2:00 p.m. – Qualifying Match 3
- 2:00 p.m. – Qualifying Match 4