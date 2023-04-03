Play-In dates, times, matches and groups

The EMEA Masters 2023 of Lol It comes like a whirlwind, without giving us time to get over the emotional hangover from the end of the Super League and the rest of the European regional leagues. The moment of truth for all those champions who face each other starting this Tuesday.

The 28 qualified teams they are ready and more than ready. especially the 16 that will start from the Play-Insince the remaining 12, where the two Spanish teams are, rest quietly waiting for the other four rivals that will come out of this previous phase.

Kicking off the #EMEAMasters Play-In Stage with these matches! pic.twitter.com/OIPQdBqcLD — EMEA Masters (@EMEAmasters) April 3, 2023

The EMEA Masters 2023 Play-In Groups

Group A Aegis Geekay Esports GTZ Esports Team 7AM

B Group Anorthosis Famagusta Esports KRC Genk Esports Papara SuperMassive ⁠White Dragons

Group C aNC Outplayed eSuba ⁠Diamond Esports ⁠WLGaming Esports

Group D entropiq ⁠Partizan Esports RA’AD ⁠Verdant



Dates, times and matches of the Play-In of EMEA Masters 2023