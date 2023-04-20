play in Fortnite with Volk, how to participate and what are the prizes

‘Desafío, The Box’, the popular reality show broadcast by Caracol Televisión continues to be a success on the national screen. This is the reason why it was decided that the Challenge would return to the well-known Fortnite video game in which gamers put their skills to the test.

In this new challenge, they will have to overcome the simulated tests of The Box Challenge, but in Fortnite, whoever manages to be the winner, achieving the shortest possible time, will win a large prize pool of $20,000,000.

Now it will be the time for the gamers, who will become the most competitive challengers in Colombia. In a tournament that will have three game phases.

Through Creative Mode, the team at volkgames created a map inspired by the giant and colorful structures of the reality show, where the participants face each other. For this virtual version, those who register must go through the 4 boxes in the shortest possible time.









// Courtesy Volk Games

Each box contains inside a series of obstacles that were created in order to simulate the real tests, the participants must avoid making mistakes if they want to reach the best time. It will be a coordination, concentration and dexterity competition.

Starting next April 24, the tournament will open on the page www.desafiotheboxvolk.com and you can register totally free until May 13. Valid only for Colombians over 14 years of age.

What is the Challenge?

El Desafío has been one of the most important reality shows on Colombian television since 2004. In it, a variety of men and women from the country compete for the grand prize in tough and extreme tests of strength, resistance and intelligence.

About Fortnite | Creative mode

Fortnite is a free Battle Royale video game with a variety of game modes, since its launch in 2017 by Epic Games, it has had a great boom.

The Creative mode in Fortnite allows you to create content freely in the creative islands, offering a place full of objects and materials to blow your mind and start building great maps and unique tracks.

